Latest Houston News
-
January 1 at 12:01 a.m. by Houston Press
-
December 31 at 12:01 a.m. by Houston Press
-
-
December 30 at 6 p.m. by Bilge Ebiri
-
December 30 at 5 p.m. by Bilge Ebiri
-
December 30 at 2:49 p.m. by Chris Gray
More Previous Next
Videos
-
Carrie Fisher Lightsaber Tribute
-
Pygmy Slow Loris Twins Born At Moody Gardens
-
WinterFest at Typhoon Texas
-
Day For Night Music Festival Rocks Houston
-
Houston's Gingerbread Build-Off
-
Galveston's Victorian Bed Races
-
Project Documents Houston's Uneven Response to AIDS Crisis
-
The Spectacle of La Marque's Magical Winter Lights Festival
-
"Not My President" Protesters Decry Trump at Uptown Rally
-
For Judge, Defendants are "Job Security"
-
Arrest of Rueben Williams (GRAPHIC)
-
The Houston Fans of Black Sabbath
-
The Houston Fans of Adele
-
Houston Police Mounted Patrol
-
Texas Skate Jam for Make-A-Wish
-
The Longest Nails in Houston
Recommended Houston News
Powered by SailThru
View All
Today's Events
-
Crystal Bowls Meditation
12:00pm at Rothko Chapel
-
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend
5:30pm at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
-
Sparetime Murray & the Honeymakers Blues Jam
9:00pm at Shakespeare Pub
-
The Book of Mormon (Touring)
Tue., Jan. 3 7:30pm at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Signature Events
-
9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®
Artopia is an evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food. This one-night event features live music,...
More Previous Next
Slideshows
-
25 of the Hottest Restaurants in Houston 2016
-
Blackout HTX Hosts "Friendsmas" featuring Bombón Houston...
-
Our Critics’ Picks for Movies to See ASAP
-
Aggies Clash with the Wildcats at the 2016 Advocare...
-
Burger Joint Venture with Arash Kharat of Beaver's
-
Views: Marriott Marquis Hotel Hosts Soft Opening in...
-
Christmas at NRG Stadium: Texans Fans Celebrate The Holidays
-
Christmas Week at Saint Arnold Brewing Company
-
The Best Houston Costumes of 2016
-
Break Free Hip Hop School Presents: GET FRESH! Vol. 2
-
Our Favorite Portraits of Day For Night 2016
-
Scenes from Day For Night Festival 2016
-
Day For Night Fest 2016: Three Days of Wild Music, Art...
-
Texans Fans Brave the Cold to See Them Beat the Jags
-
Day For Night Preview Party at Post HTX
-
The Best Houston Press Photos of 2016
More Stories
-
December 30 at 1:16 p.m. by Chris Gray
-
December 30 at 11:47 a.m. by Dianna Wray
-
December 30 at 9 a.m. by John Royal
-
December 30 at 8 a.m. by Brooke Viggiano
-
December 30 at 8 a.m. by Meagan Flynn
-
-
December 30 at 7 a.m. by Sean Pendergast
-
December 30 at 7 a.m. by Houston Press
-
December 30 at 7 a.m. by Brooke Viggiano
-
December 30 at 6 a.m. by Cuc Lam
-
December 30 at 6 a.m. by Dianna Wray
-
December 30 at 6 a.m. by Susie Tommaney
-
December 30 at 5 a.m. by Meagan Flynn
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!