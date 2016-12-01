10 Overrated Gift Ideas This Season

Baby Na'vi has already sold out, but stay tuned because Na-vi Preemie Avatar is set to release very soon. Screenshot by Houston Press from babyclonshop.com

Black Friday has come and gone, and gift-giving season is upon us. Whether you're elbowing other shoppers in a mad grab for this years hot toys like the Kenscott Giga Ball or Spin Master's Majikoo Hatchimal, or in pursuit of more traditional gifts like ties, candles and ugly Christmas sweaters, you might want to consider taking a pass when it comes to these ten overrated gift ideas.

The silicone dolls at BabyClon are eerily lifelike, though most of them appear more human than baby Na'vi from Pandora and bitch-in-training Maleficent. Though it does beg the question: could a witch and a Pandorian mate and, if so, what superpowers would their progeny possess? Baby Na'vi was priced at $2,000, and for that kind of money we'd prefer a gazillion-inch flat screen instead. If you have to have it, though, baby Na'vi has sold out, but stay tuned because Na-vi Preemie Avatar is set to release very soon, and it's yours for €1,800.00 at babyclonshop.com.

Nobody likes to clean up dog poo, but what are the chances that a solid deuce will fall neatly into the collection bag? Screenshot by Houston Press from kickstarter.com

Inventiveness and entrepreneurship are great, and finding a better way to encourage pet owners to pick up dog feces ranks up there with the need for converting saltwater into potable water. This product attaches a hinged, cushioned plastic doohickey to your dog's tail. A disposable bag clips on, and gravity does the rest. The manufacturer is confident about this one, with claims that it will even work with diarrhea, although it does call for a tail that's at least two inches in length. We've got doubts about this one, especially when Fido's wagging his tail (and the bag) out of range or running up a hill. But if you want to give it a go the next time your dog has to go, visit piqapoo.com.

EXPAND Zombie Annihilation Crate helps keep evil at bay with an Elk Ridge machete and plenty of combat essentials. Screenshot by Houston Press from mancrates.com

Sure, when the zombies take over and city services shut down, the Zombie Annihilation Crate will help with digging latrines, chopping wood and clearing brush, but everybody knows that it takes a bullet to the brain to stop the walking dead. We can't guarantee survival of the zombie apocalypse, but a little duct tape and Spam goes a long way towards delaying the inevitable. Keep evil at bay for $179.99 from mancrates.com.

BEARD KING - The Official Beard Bib - Hair Clippings & Beard Catcher found a backer on Shark Tank. Screenshot by Houston Press from Amazon.com

The Shark Tank moguls usually know when to utter the words, "I'm out," but this one seems to be a miss. Lori Greiner ponied up $100,000 for a percentage of the biz, earning her the nickname "Beard Queen." Sure, it's good that the beard bib comes in both black and white, but wouldn't a towel over the bathroom counter be less expensive than the $29.99 Beard King? If you have to have it, though, we found this on amazon.com.

Limited Edition BobbleStage with a Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton Bobblehead. Screenshot by Houston Press from store.bobbleheadhall.com

Epic fail on the likenesses for these no-longer-relevant Bobbleheads. If we squint real hard we can sorta kinda make out Hillary – there's the old pantsuit in a primary color thing going on – but surely the artists could have made the Trump Bobblehead more like our president-elect and less like a mash-up between Jim Gaffigan and Christopher Walken. If you simply can't resist – the BobbleStage is limited edition and individually numbered to only 100 – then this lovely item is yours for $165 at store.bobbleheadhall.com.