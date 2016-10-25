menu

20 Trumpkins to Make Your Halloween Great Again

20 Trumpkins to Make Your Halloween Great Again

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Susie Tommaney

A photo posted by @willteran on

A A

He already had the deep tan, so when America began eyeballing pumpkins and seeing something more, Trumpkin-mania took off. So that's a thing now. Here are 20 #Trumpkins to help make this Halloween season huuuuuuuuuge again.

A photo posted by Urbaneatz By ME (@urbaneatz) on

A photo posted by Karen Sexton (@kcs966) on

A photo posted by Rui B M Castro (@rbmc) on

A photo posted by sandy7172cat (@sandy7172cat) on

A photo posted by Ralph vverdugo (@expox1970) on

A photo posted by Taylor Mills (@tmackmilli) on

A photo posted by FITZ (@000fitz000) on


