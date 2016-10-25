20 Trumpkins to Make Your Halloween Great Again
He already had the deep tan, so when America began eyeballing pumpkins and seeing something more, Trumpkin-mania took off. So that's a thing now. Here are 20 #Trumpkins to help make this Halloween season huuuuuuuuuge again.
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rumer Willis
TicketsWed., Nov. 2, 7:00pm
-
Plastic Cup Boyz
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
Open World Dance Foundation presents CINDERELLA
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:30pm
-
"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"
TicketsTue., Oct. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!