21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Jeff Bagwell Fever and White Linen Night

We're all buzzing with the news of Jeff Bagwell's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Astros are celebrating with 1997 Bagwell replica jerseys for the first 10,000 fans this Friday. Photo courtesy of Houston Astros

Tuesday, August 1

Deadheads, unite! In celebration of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday, cinemas have banded together for the 7th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. This year’s featured concert is the band’s July 1989 performance at Washington, D.C.’s RFK Stadium. Join Mickey, Bill, Jerry, Bob, Phil and Brent for some of their most famous hits. The set list includes fan favorites “Touch of Grey,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Sugaree,” “Man Smart (Woman Smarter)” and the only video-recorded versions of “Black Muddy River.” Plus, the 160-minute movie also features behind-the-scenes extra content and never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew. 7 p.m. August 1. Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 & IMAX, 7600 Katy Freeway. Price varies by location; visit fathomevents.com for list of participating venues. $13.53. — Sam Byrd

Houston does two things really well: dining and philanthropy. Now we can deliciously combine the two with Houston Restaurant Weeks, which supports the Houston Food Bank. Originating in 2003 under the direction of dining diva Cleverley Stone, the annual monthlong event is highly anticipated by foodies and casual diners alike. For first-timers, it works like this: Visit one of the participating restaurants for lunch, brunch or dinner, and request the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu. Then, order and feast; the food-bank donation is built into the cost of the meal. See, easy! Through the years, the tasty celebration has raised more than $9.6 million, totaling 29 million meals to neighbors in need. Stone adds, “I have 251 restaurants [participating], and I’m adding more all the time.” August 1 through September 4. Visit houstonrestaurantweeks.com for a list of participating restaurants. $20 to $45. — Sam Byrd

Wednesday, August 2

Sometimes life is a big, sucky bummer, but it takes an artist's eye to find beauty in that darkness. Over the past year local artist Cabos (he got his start doing street art and graffiti) has been experimenting with different mediums and elements and his new show, "My Black Heart" — Exhibiting the art of Cabos, deals with themes of depression, anger and anxiety. Each piece tells a story — using large-scale murals, calligraphy, Japanese style, pop portraits and graffiti — allowing us to experience and share that which collectively haunts us. There's an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. August 2. Continuing 6 to 10 p.m. daily. August 2 through August 31. Talento Bilingüe de Houston, 333 South Jensen. For information, call 713-222-1213 or visit tbhcenter.org. Free. — Susie Tommaney

He was a womanizer, drank too much and, as a result of Huntington’s disease (inherited from his mother), had a hard time controlling his temper in his later years. He was also an American icon, probably our greatest folk-song writer. He was Woody Guthrie, most famously known for “This Land Is Your Land” and his chronicles of Dust Bowl life. Now coming to Stages Repertory Theatre in a regional premiere is Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, a musical covering many of the points of the singer-songwriter’s life along with close to 40 of his songs. Performer, writer and musical director David M. Lutken, who developed this musical that was first performed ten years ago, says he grew up listening to Guthrie’s songs from the age of four. “His life was quite difficult in many respects and also quite wonderful. Also, of course, unique. His particular demons were very, very difficult. I continue to say to folks that it’s always amazing, whenever I do the show, that these songs came out of the man who lived that life.” Ben Hope (Stages: Hank Williams) plays the Woody role. 7:30 p.m. August 2. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. July 29 through September 3. 3210 Allen Parkway. For information, call 713-527-0123 or visit stagestheatre.com. $21 to $56. — Margaret Downing

Thursday, August 3

Cone Man Running Productions will mount its first production in the freshly renovated Beacon Theatre, and it’s not holding back with Complaint Box and/or Good Times. The group tackles the subject of “white people” problems through the story of two feuding siblings who complain about their mundane grievances and their subsequent revelations — or lack thereof — after a black man unexpectedly enters their world and reveals their inner traits. Playwright Abby Koenig says, “It’s nerve-racking to offend people, but it’s real. It’s a glimpse into what we look like behind closed doors.” The girls confront their sense of identity and their relationship to race and raise the question of whether their complaints are anything more than everyday problems. 8 p.m. August 3, 4 and 5. 5102 Navigation. For information, call 281-972-5897 or visit conemanrunning.com. $15 to $20. — Sam Byrd

You know his alter ego, Clutch, the Rockets’ beloved bear mascot, but now the man behind the fur is shedding his skin in Robert Boudwin, Unmasked and Uncensored. “It’s pretty weird, isn’t it?” the showman laughs. “A guy who has made his entire career getting the laugh without talking is now doing it just by talking. I’m excited that after 21 years with the Rockets, I can share all my best stories, mishaps, screw-ups and blunders.” Without his trademark physical humor to rely on, Boudwin admits he’ll be baring his soul (and perhaps quite a bit more) for the thrill of the crowd. “I don’t want to give away too much, but I do have 100 tattoos and you’ll see a couple — but you won’t see me dressed in anything less than you might see at Galveston beach!” 7 p.m. August 3. 12777 Queensbury. For information, call 713-467-4497 or visit queensburytheatre.org. $35. — Vic Shuttee

Friday, August 4

It was a smashing success for Craig Biggio. Now it’s time for another Houston Astros legend, who finally made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — in his seventh year of eligibility — to step up to the honorary plate. Jeff Bagwell Hall of Fame Weekend will give props to the first baseman and 2017 inductee into Cooperstown during the Astros’ weekend tussle with the Toronto Blue Jays. The first 10,000 fans attending the opener of the three-game tilt can snatch a 1997 Bagwell replica jersey, while folks who stick around until after the final out will be treated to post-game fireworks. “If people are coming out, be sure to get here early because there’s a lot to check out,” says Astros Senior Manager of Promotions and Events Brianna Carbonell. 7:10 p.m. August 4. Also 6:10 p.m. August 5 and 1:10 p.m. August 6. Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, call 713-259-8000 or visit astros.com. $16 to $150. — Steve Jansen

Fall down the rabbit hole with ReFine Arts as the edgy dance company takes an already hallucinogenic story and makes it even more twisted and bizarre. Reconstructing Alice takes us on a fantastic trip to a post-apocalyptic Wonderland, retelling Alice in Wonderland through dance in a spiraling journey of love, betrayal and madness. Favorite characters have borrowed a page from Mad Max's costumers, setting the stage for an evening-length dance performance much closer to the vision of Tim Burton than Lewis Carroll. Artistic Director Melody Johnson always mixes in a touch of circus arts, acting and singing, so come with an open mind and expect the unexpected. 7 p.m. August 4. Continuing 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. August 4 through August 13. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit matchouston.org. $20. — Susie Tommaney

The traveling preachers of Young Jean Lee’s Church come to town, courtesy of Horse Head Theatre Co. and The Heritage Society, for a sermon unlike any other at the historic 1891 St. John Church. “[Lee] uses the tropes, the devices and the methods behind a lot of Christian services to have a conversation that I think is primarily secular,” says director Jacey Little. Audiences are asked to question their beliefs, “not just spiritually, but politically and socially and culturally.” To better set the scene, everyone is invited to join in a pre- and post-show experience, beginning at 7:30 p.m., on the surrounding park grounds, complete with games, interactions with the in-character actors, and beer from Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company. 8 p.m. August 4. Continuing 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and August 7. August 4 through August 20. 1100 Bagby. For information, call 281-381-4166 or visit horseheadtheatre.org. $24 to $65. — Natalie de la Garza

Clearly Irish farmer Tom Garron didn't call 811 before setting out to plow the barren field of his ancestors. If he had Garron might have realized that the demon Rawhead Rex, buried alive in the depths of hell for millennia, was about to unleash his unspeakable evil on humanity in a rampage of blood and lust. Horror writer Clive Barker wrote the screenplay for this 1986 nightmare, which is being presented in new 4K restoration at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Mason Park. Graveyard Shift: Rawhead Rex and Intruder is a double-feature night, with the second flick taking us inside Walnut Lake Supermarket after hours. Look for emerging talents in this 1989 release: Sam Raimi plays the stock boy and Ted Raimi is the produce clerk, plus Scott Spiegel (writer, director and future friend to Quentin Tarantino) and Lawrence Bender (producer). Alamo is screening the director's cut, which means you'll see every murderous kill on screen with special makeup effects by KNB. 8:45 p.m. August 4. 531 South Mason Road, Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston/theater/mason-park. $9.74. — Susie Tommaney

This surely has to be one of the most extreme cases of a guest overstaying his or her welcome. Me & Jezebel is based on the true story of famous actress Bette Davis seeking sanctuary at the home of a friend of a friend after a hotel strike in New York puts her on the couch circuit. Playwright Elizabeth Fuller and her family were so affected by Davis's 32-day stay in 1985 that she turned the experience into a magazine story, a novel and now a play. The way she tells it, Davis dishes on rivals and other celebs of the time (Joan Crawford, Paul Newman), takes over the kitchen, teaches salty language to their four-year-old and almost ends the writer's marriage. Veteran Ron Jones directs the comedy for Queensbury Theatre, which also stars Shanae’a Rae Moore (Classical Theatre Company's The Barber of Seville) and Mary Hooper (Theater LaB Houston's Love, Loss, and What I Wore). 8 p.m. August 4. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. August 4 through August 27. 12777 Queensbury Lane. For information, call 713-467-4497 or visit queensburytheatre.org. $20 to $25. — Susie Tommaney

