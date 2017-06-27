21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Fútbol, Regrets and the Throne from GoT

Tuesday, June 27



An evil, scheming uncle teams up with a pack of no-good hyenas to bring down his brother’s reign as king by killing the monarch and getting rid of his son. Shakespearean in scope — and the winner of six Tony Awards — Disney’s The Lion King musical returns to the Hobby Center with its magnificent costumes, classic story of love, betrayal and perseverance, and memorable songs like “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Dashaun Young, who has played Simba on Broadway and the West End and in Vegas, is back on the tour and playing the “highest highs, lowest lows and highest highs” that mark the journey of the young prince. “I usually don’t get to jump into characters who go on a complete journey. It’s fun to play on a daily basis.” BBVA Compass Broadway Across America brings in the national tour for a return trip through Houston; if you haven’t seen it before, prepare to be impressed as actors continue to build on the vision of director Julie Taymor, who took a cartoon as a starting point and made the live version better and more breathtaking than anyone had previously imagined. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays; and 2 p.m. Saturdays. Through July 23. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-315-2525 or visit thehobbycenter.org. $54.50 to $115. – Margaret Downing

Wednesday, June 28

“Our games are like a mini-Super Bowl,” says Gabe Gabor, media officer for the Mexican National Football Team’s U.S. tour. El Tri travels to Houston on its road to the Gold Cup to take on perennial African World Cup team Ghana, but Gabor says the real party starts with the AT&T Fútbol Fiesta, four hours before kickoff in the Mexico National Football Team vs. Ghana match. Boasting more than 120,000 square feet, the interactive festival features giveaways, live music, food and appearances by Mexican soccer legends. Gabor says he’s always blown away by how creative fans can get, so expect face painting, luchador masks, loud chants — and the unexpected. “I have seen a wrestling ring,” says Gabor. “That’s one of the craziest things I’ve seen, when they had the luchadores out there.” 7:30 p.m. June 28. NRG Stadium, 1 NRG Park. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit nrgpark.com. $32 to $225. – Natalie de la Garza

The best team in baseball resides right here in Houston. Current division leaders and among the favorites to reach the World Series this season, the Astros host AL West rivals Oakland Athletics for a weeknight series featuring a special treat during the middle game. Every Wednesday home game is $1 hot dog night, but this contest against the A’s is also Game of Thrones Night at Minute Maid Park. Ticketholders will receive a Chris “Dragon” Devenski bobblehead doll and will learn the tale of how Devenski earned his nickname. The throne from Game of Thrones will also be at the ballpark and available for photo opportunities. 7:10 p.m. June 28. Also 7:10 p.m. June 27 and 1:10 p.m. June 29. Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. $7-$89. All ages. For more information, call 1-877-9ASTROS or visit mlb.com/astros. – Clint Hale

The rainbow ends at Sicardi Gallery but, instead of a pot of gold, Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez has created a series of large-scale works that play with both scale and spectrum. He's no stranger to our area – his work inspired the landmark 2004 show "Inverted Utopias" at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and University of Houston students are familiar with his 15-meter long hue-soaked serpentine wall that has graced the main campus for a decade. For "Autonomía del color," his fifth solo show at Sicardi, he builds on those early years studying plastic and kinetics. Viewer perambulation is key to enjoying the massive Physichromie Panam # 259, the vivid Transchromies and freestanding Cromovelas. Open Tuesdays to Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25 through August 24. 1506 West Alabama. For information, call 713-529-1313 or visit sicardi.com. Free. – Susie Tommaney

Opera buffs jonesing for a night at The Metropolitan have another chance to catch it on the big screen when The Met: Live in HD returns for a summer encore of Verdi's Macbeth. Hear the pure voice of star soprano Anna Netrebko as she sings the role of the murderously cunning Lady Macbeth in this chilling production by Adrian Noble. Željko Lucic is the doomed Macbeth, Joseph Calleja is Macduff and René Pape as Banquo; Fabio Luisi conducts. As with all things Fathom, this special encore presentation includes interviews with the cast, crew and production teams. 7 p.m. June 28. Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 & IMAX, 7600 Katy Freeway. Price varies by location; visit fathomevents.com for full list of participating venues. $13.53. – Susie Tommaney

Thursday, June 29

Texas has been nailed with three asteroids, but the one that bulldozed the Yucatán Peninsula 65 million years ago — creating Chicxulub Crater and wiping out the dinosaurs — “had more of an impact than the other three combined,” says Dr. David Kring, who will talk about Chicxulub’s destruction of Texas during “Asteroid Day 2017: Impacting Asteroids in Texas,” part of the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Kring explains that Chicxulub produced tsunamis across the Gulf of Mexico and through the area that is now Houston (which was submerged at the time) up to about halfway to Dallas. “The heights of the waves were 30 to 50 meters high, which is a conservative estimate,” says Kring. “Some models have the height of the waves at 100 to 300 meters, which is the height of some of Houston’s tallest buildings.” 6:30 p.m. June 29. 5555 Hermann Park. For information, call 713-639-4629 or visit hmns.org. $12 to $18. – Steve Jansen

“Dysfunctional relationships are what most good plays center around in some way,” says Mildred’s Umbrella founder Jennifer Decker. With the company’s ninth annual Museum of Dysfunction in the wings, 19 new ten-minute plays are about to put your so-called strained relationships to shame. With help from fellow Houston director Leighza Walker, the Umbrella reading team uncovered new works from both professional and student playwrights that, for Decker, run the gamut of emotions. “There’s a good mixture of comedy, tragedy and silliness that there’s something for everyone.” Watch out for college playwright Audrey Webb’s comic tale of a loner kid convincing a grown-up to buy her beer, and professional mainstay Suzanna Bradbeer’s Bethlehem, PA, which promises a dead pet, a case of insomnia and a recent mastectomy. 8 p.m. June 29. Also 8 p.m. June 30, July 1, July 6-8. Studio 101, 1824 Spring, No. 101. For information, call 832-463-0409 or visit mildredsumbrella.com. Pay what you can. – Vic Shuttee

Friday, June 30

Tolkien fans can opine for hours about the characteristics and quirks of Orcs, Hobbits, elves and dwarves, but how much time is spent discussing the animals of Middle Earth? Come view Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s larger-than-life (60 by 80 feet) 4K screen, buy some popcorn and explore the paleontology of the Shire. “‘Come for the movie, stay for the facts’ is our tagline,” says Charlotte Brohi, vice president of film programming. She tells us that David Temple, co-curator in paleontology, will discuss animals and fossil creatures after the screening. She says the museum’s “Take Two” series is a way to better appreciate classics in a whole new way, as everything looks amazing on the big screen. The summer series continues with Top Gun (July 14), Titanic (July 28), The Princess Pride (August 4) and Captain America: Civil War (August 18). 7:15 p.m. June 30. 5555 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-639-4629 or visit hmns.org. $4 to $5. – Susie Tommaney

The summer days may be hot, but the Houston Zoo has the most refreshing afternoons in town. Cool Nights is back again, and the organization welcomes people to the Coolest Backyard Bash. “We’re gearing it toward the young-adult audience,” says Marketing Manager Lauren St. Pierre. “It’s hot outside in the summer, but we want people to enjoy the cooler weather and fun activities to advance the experience here.” Partake in games fit for even the swankiest backyard parties, including giant Jenga, Connect Four and cornhole. Folks can also groove to a live band as well as purchase beer and snacks. Also, look forward to an up-close experience with the animals. Buy tickets online for a special discount, and make sure to arrive by “last entry” at 7:30 p.m. 5 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. June 30. 6200 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-533-6500 or visit houstonzoo.org/cool-nights. $10 to $18. – Sam Byrd

Everybody cut loose, because Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon ends at the SPLASH Pool at Hotel Derek where Footloose is screening on the three-story movie wall. Float & Flick is one of the coolest ways to enjoy a movie: The ticket price includes gourmet popcorn and a drink, but almost everybody upgrades to the tasty bites and fruit cocktails from Revolve Kitchen + Bar's summer menu. Don't procrastinate for this one. If you're itching to see a young John Lithgow blow his top over the ungodly sin of dance, then secure your spot by emailing ladyderek@destinationhotels.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the film begins when the sun goes down. 8:15 p.m. June 30. 2525 West Loop South. For information, call 713-961-3000 or visit hotelderek.com. $20. – Susie Tommaney