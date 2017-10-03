21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Wacky Homes and Museum-Fit Fashion

October 3

While his band emanates from the Seattle grunge scene, Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder is actually an Illinois native. As such, he is also a diehard Chicago Cubs supporter, one of many long-suffering fans who were rewarded when the team finally broke its World Series drought last year. As a way to pay homage to Vedder’s hometown, Pearl Jam chronicled its 2016 performance at Wrigley Field with a concert film, the aptly titled Let’s Play Two. “Pearl Jam has left its undeniable mark on the music world and pop culture — anytime they give audiences something new, whether it’s a film, an album or a tour, there’s excitement,” says Robert Saucedo, programming director for the Alamo Drafthouse. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Mason, 531 South Mason Road, Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston. $10. – Clint Hale

A dystopian novel, the sacrifices made by Mexican immigrants, a woman awaiting the return of her love – the reprises, premieres and works-in-progress to be featured during Dance Source Houston’s Mind The Gap, the first showcase of their second season, have been inspired by a variety of sources. The program includes Ashley Clos’s A Yearning for Clarity, a solo excerpt from Hazards of Being Free, her hour-long MFA thesis concert inspired by David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest; Elisa De La Rosa’s inmigrante, which includes a dance film documenting the process of migrating across the Rio Grande made with Kassandra Sanchez-Alvarado; and Kalpana Subbarao’s Beloved, the story of a woman whose eyes turn to stone as she waits for the return of her beloved told utilizing Kathak, a classical Northern Indian dance form. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit matchouston.org. $15. — Natalie de la Garza

October 4

Mickalene Thomas’s creative vision knows no boundaries. For the first time, the celebrated artist will be the focus of her first solo exhibit in Texas. From panel painting and color photography to a room-size tableau that features an immersive short-film experience, the Brooklyn-based artist’s work crosses many dimensions. Her art is extremely relevant at a time when women in the corporate world are leaning in and speaking out, with far too few examples of black female empowerment in the mix. Thomas presents bold representations of the female experience intertwined with popular culture. "Mickalene Thomas: Waiting on a Prime-Time Star" is lavish, challenging and sexy. “Her work has a really rich underpinning of ideas and themes that explore relevant topics. She’s looking at what defines the female African-American experience,” says Alison Weaver, the executive director of Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Continuing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Through January 13. 6100 Main. For information, call 713-284-2787 or visit moody.rice.edu. Free. — Camilo Hannibal Smith

Who says Facebook stalking is a waste of time? Director Eliza Hittman was inspired to make her latest film, Beach Rats, the follow-up to her 2014 directorial debut, It Felt Like Love, by the hypermasculine, homoerotic vulnerability she saw in the shirtless selfie of a "beach rat" from Brooklyn’s Gerritsen Beach. The resulting slice-of-life film about a 19-year-old who hangs out with macho stoner friends by day but trolls gay websites for hookups with men by night premiered at Sundance this year (where Hittman also picked up an award for directing), features the cinematography of Hélène Louvart and has drawn comparisons to the work of Claire Denis, Lynne Ramsay and even Larry Clark. This film is 18 and up; children six and up will only be allowed in with an adult. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – Mason, 531 South Mason Road, Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston. $6.91. — Natalie de la Garza

October 5

The characters in Wallace Shawn’s Evening at the Talk House gather for a reunion in some unspecified country at some unspecified time in the future. All were involved with a certain unsuccessful play ten years before. They are there to catch up on the usual stuff of countless high school and college reunions. But in what co-director Kyle Sturdivant (Best Actor, 2017 Houston Theater Awards) calls one of Shawn’s “more accessible” plays, what soon develops in this one-act is a far darker — while still comedic — story line of how politics, survival instincts and compromise can take over the lives of even the most idealistic members of the citizenry. “The world of theater has just about died in the world of this play. It’s not really looked upon romantically anymore,” Sturdivant says. “Everybody involved in the show had to go on to other careers.” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Continuing 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays; special performance 7:30 p.m. October 16. October 5 through 21. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit catastrophictheatre.com. Suggested ticket price $35. – Margaret Downing

Original Greek Festival co-chair Fote Demeris admits that after Harvey, they considered postponing or even canceling the annual celebration of all things Greek, but “decided to keep it because it gives people an escape.” Houstonians have been escaping to the festival for 51 years, and Demeris attributes that to one simple factor. “I think our biggest draw is the authenticity of our food.” From spanakopita and gyros to baklava and kourambiedes — not to mention 20,000 shish kebabs — it’s no surprise Demeris advises festival-goers to “come hungry.” Also, try zTrip; users who download the app will get a $25 credit from Yellow Cab. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Also 5 to 10 p.m. October 5; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. October 6; Noon to 6 p.m. October 8. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum. For information, call 713-526-5377 or visit greekfestival.org. Free to $25. – Natalie de la Garza

Drama is in his blood, so when guest director James Bohnen arrived in Houston to find a brutally hot climate followed by a hurricane and floods, he thought to himself. “What happens in the third week? Frogs?” In town to direct the cerebral Man and Superman by George Bernard Shaw for the University of Houston School of Theatre & Dance, Bohnen says there was one silver lining to our weather woes. “The fact that the school was closed for ten days just after we started rehearsal; they didn’t have classes — or me — to distract them,” says Bohnen. “Not that I would ever wish or advocate any kind of natural disaster.” 8 p.m. Monday. Also 8 p.m. October 6 and October 11-13; 2 and 8 p.m. October 7; 2 p.m. October 8. Wortham Theatre, 3351 Cullen Boulevard. For information, call 713-743-2929 or visit uh.edu/kgmca/theatre-and-dance. $5 to $20. – Susie Tommaney

Javier Mejía, the protagonist of David Lozano and Lee Trull’s play Deferred Action, is a Dreamer who captures the nation’s attention when he goes viral after a traffic stop. It also drops him, the new face of the Dreamers, squarely between both the Republican and Democratic candidates for president who’d both like to get him on their side. The play, originally produced by Cara Mía Theatre from Dallas, is the second of a planned trilogy from Cara Mía about the Latino experience in America and will be performed in English with some Spanish. Be sure to stay after the show; there will be a talkback after each performance to discuss the Dreamers, immigration reform and Latinos in politics. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Also 10 a.m. October 5; 10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. October 6; 1:30 p.m. October 7. Talento Bilingüe de Houston, 333 South Jensen. For information, call 713-222-1213 or visit tbhcenter.org. $10 to $15. — Natalie de la Garza

October 6

Houston director Julia Traber’s new take on the George Bernard Shaw classic Mrs. Warren’s Profession comes from a place of frustration. “It’s certainly an indictment on the social conditions of women, the labor market and prostitution,” she says. “What’s immoral? There’s still the wage gap and there’s the prejudice of woman choosing to have children. In an indirect way, this play is still very relevant.” Traber admits to having trouble setting this Classical Theatre Company production of Shaw’s 1894 play, which stars Celeste Roberts, Shanae’a Moore, Ted Doolittle and more, in modern times. “I couldn’t fully commit because it adds a negative spin on Mrs. Warren, because so much of prostitution today is woman in bondage, where they’re kidnapped. Shaw was arguing woman may [have chosen] this lifestyle. [With] women today, it is much more complicated.” 8 p.m. Friday. Continuing 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays (with post-show talk-back); special performances 8 p.m. October 11 and 16. October 6 through 22. 4617 Montrose. For information, call 713-963-9665 or visit classicaltheatre.org. $10 to 25. – Vic Shuttee

HSPVA alum Robert Glasper won a Grammy for collaborating on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly and composed the score for Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead. The 39-year-old Missouri City native also inspired former New York Times jazz critic Nate Chinen to recently write, for NPR, “there’s no way to tell the story of jazz in our time without talking about Houston.” The Robert Glasper Experiment’s performance at Da Camera’s “Homecoming Residency” also comes with a side trip to area schools, “so that young students who dream of a future in music can see themselves as next in line to receive and pass on this great heritage,” says Artistic and General Director Sarah Rothenberg. 8 p.m. Friday, Cullen Performance Hall, 4800 Calhoun. For information, call 713-524-5050 or visit dacamera.com. $42.50 to $72.50. – Chris Gray

Soon globetrotters will be able to celebrate and honor the last 100 years of Indian moviemaking at the National Museum of Indian Cinema, which will finally open later this year in Mumbai, but here in Houston enjoy some contemporary Indian film at the 9th Annual Indian Film Festival. The two-day festival features cocktail receptions, live entertainment, Q&A sessions and six screenings, including the opening night feature film, Mango Dreams, about an unlikely friendship between a Hindu doctor and Muslim auto rickshaw driver; short films like The Leftovers, about two women who set up makeshift schools in Mumbai’s slums; and documentaries like The Argumentative Indian, film about the life and times Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. 4, 5:15, 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. Friday and 4, 4:35, 6:30, 7 and 9 p.m. October 7. Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore. For information, call 713-496-9901 or visit iffhinc.org. $15 to $35. — Natalie de la Garza