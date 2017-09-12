21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Bingo With Cats and New Flight Museum

With all the stress of Hurricane Harvey and trying to muck out and begin the road to recovery, consider treating yourself to some much-needed cat therapy by playing Bingo With Cats this Thursday. Photo by Cameron Woody

Tuesday, September 12



High-five for H-Town because the Houston Ballet will be the first North American company to perform Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling, a historic ballet based on a true scandal from 1889. “It’s about the murder-suicide of Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress outside Vienna,” says Jennifer Sommers, director of education and community engagement. For this Tuesday’s Dance Talk: Mayerling, they’re bringing in a historian who will set the sociopolitical context about this time before WWI. “The climate in Europe was ripe for conflict and this definitely — the Crown Prince committing suicide — was a destabilizing force for the Habsburg family. It’s also a dramatic story about a prince who is maybe unhappy with his role inside the family. He’s married to somebody who extends the family lineage and he has a series of mistresses, including a young girl who pursued him,” says Sommers. The panel also includes Connor Walsh, Karina Gonzalez and one of the Mayerling stagers. 7 p.m. September 12. Houston Ballet Center for Dance, 601 Preston. For information, call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. Free. — Susie Tommaney

Any flick directed by Judd Apatow is sure to be a slam-dunk, so we've got high hopes for his latest, May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers. Two years in the making and co-directed by Michael Bonfiglio (Oprah's Master Class), the documentary stars Jennifer Carpenter and musician brothers Scott and Seth Avett (natch). The filmmakers had the ultimate all-access pass for this one, following the American folk-rock band as they collaborated with producer Rick Rubin in the recording of True Sadness, as well as glimpses of their personal lives as they dealt with marriage, divorce, parenthood and illness. 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. September 12. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Mason Park, 531 South Mason Road, Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston/theater/mason-park. $9.74. — Susie Tommaney

Wednesday, September 13

Who’s your favorite captain of the USS Enterprise? We’ve always been fond of Captains Jean-Luc Picard and Kathryn Janeway, but it’s hard not to include an honorable mention for William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk. Kirk was bold enough to go where no man had gone before, and this time those dangerous travels include the movie theater with Fathom Events’ Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to mark the 35th anniversary of the film’s release. Relive the spectacle as Kirk battles to prevent the renegade Khan from activating Project Genesis and initiating a universal Armageddon. This showing will be the director’s cut from legendary filmmaker Nicholas Meyer, including an exclusive introduction from Shatner. 2 and 7 p.m. September 13. Various theaters including Edwards Houston Marq’E Stadium 23 IMAX and RPX, 7620 Katy Freeway. For information, visit fathomevents.com. Prices vary by location. $13.53. — Sam Byrd

Brown is the new black and it's time to dig deep in those closets, don some khakis, and head out to Under the Radar Brewery as it celebrates "TV's smartest comedy" by challenging us with a Parks and Rec Trivia Night. Come out, grab a three-dollar pint, and test your knowledge about mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope and office mates Chris Traeger, Tom Haverford and Ron Swanson. If you can connect the dots and identify the far-reaching cast of characters in the City of Pawnee, then you've got a chance to ride the wave of glory in this trivia contest. They're also handing out prizes for the best-dressed Parks and Rec outfit, so we might see a few bushy mustaches in da house. 7 to 10 p.m. September 13. 1506 Truxillo. For information, call 832-512-0237 or visit undertheradarbrewery.com. No cover. — Susie Tommaney

Thursday, September 14

Our favorite feline-friendly gathering space, El Gato Coffeehouse Cat Cafe, is hosting Bingo With Cats this Thursday. But instead of hoping for B-12 or N-35, you'll be wanting to match images of Cuddles, Daisy, Phoebe and other El Gato residents. These customized bingo cards are a creative way to showcase some of the adoptables at the cafe, as well as pay tribute to those who have gone on to their fur-ever homes. Insider tip: Brush up on your knowledge of these amazing cats because a trivia question decides all ties, putting you in the hot seat for merch, door prizes and other cool stuff. Games start at 5 and 6 p.m., and the cover charge gets you four games and four chances to yell out "bingo!" 5 to 7 p.m. September 14. 508 Pecore. For information, call 832-968-3006 or visit elgatocoffeehouse.com. $13 to $17. — Susie Tommaney

Although the 2017-18 Houston arts season was delayed because of Harvey, the Houston Symphony is picking up right where it left off, relocating to Rice University’s Stude Concert Hall, with Mahler & Dvorák. Both European-born composers’ time in America can be felt in their music, though the similarities end there: Dvorák was able to blend in with American culture, while Mahler felt very much like an outsider. Both, though, created everlasting music based on their experiences. Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada’s orchestra will conjure visions of heavenly life through Dvorák’s Te Deum and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, assisted by soprano Mojca Erdmann; baritone Nicholas Brownlee; and the Houston Symphony Chorus. 8 p.m. September 14 and September 16; 2:30 p.m. September 17. 6110 Main. For information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. $23 to $120. — Sam Byrd

Poor Elwood P. Dowd. They all thought he was crazy because he was friends with an invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit. His character is coming back for the kickoff to A.D. Players’ season with Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Harvey. The show ran 1,775 performances between 1944 and 1949 before becoming a blockbuster movie staring James Stewart. Kevin Dean reprises the role of Elwood and tells us “What’s interesting is it’s a religious and spiritual play told in terms of farce. It’s about a man who has such affection for mankind in general, and when you have someone like that, strange and miraculous things happen.”A.D. Players will also be sharing free tickets for flood victims and first responders of Harvey; along with three Sunday Family Day Matinees with acitivities in the lobby for kids ages five to 11. Harvey for Harvey will also be donating 20 percent of all total proceeds to local disaster relief. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays and September 30. September 14 through October 1. Jeannette and L.M. George Theater, 5420 Westheimer. For information, call 713-526-2721 or visit adplayers.org. $15 to $70. — Sam Byrd

Friday, September 15

MOMIX, the internationally renowned dance company that has performed in more than 20 countries, opens Society for the Performing Arts’ 2017-2018 season with its version of Opus Cactus, which brings to life the landscape of the Southwest. Led by artistic director Moses Pendleton, MOMIX combines music and dance with vivid costumes and imagery and unique props to provide an engaging multimedia experience. “Once we heard that MOMIX was bringing back Opus Cactus with a fresh twist, we knew that we had to have them for our [new] season,” says SPA marketing and PR associate Larisa Gawlik. “Opus Cactus is a mesmerizing piece that truly commands the audience’s attention. We were beyond delighted to open our season with an intriguing evening of dance.” 7:30 p.m. September 15. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Suite 100. For information, call 713-227-4772 or visit spahouston.org. $34 to $114. — Clint Hale

The biggest excitement for one group of Birmingham ladies is their weekly bridge night. That is, until Theatre Suburbia’s Exit Laughing helps one of them go out with a bang. After one of them passes, the rest are left wanting one last hand of cards to remember their dearly departed friend. Connie, Leona and Millie — our three wild women of bridge — “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for the wildest, most exciting night of their lives. The shenanigans span everything from a police raid to a stripper to a whole new way of looking at the fun to be had truly living. 8:30 p.m. September 15. Continuing 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. September 15 through October 14. Additional shows 3 p.m. October 1 and 8. 4106 Way Out West Drive. For information, call 713-682-3525 or visit theatresuburbia.org. $13 to $16. — Sam Byrd

Sometimes it's who you know, and we've got an insider tip on a certain film company (Swagger Film) looking for a new and brilliant children's story for their next animated short. Emerging and established writers are jockeying for position at this limited-space pitch session, and it's all part of the literary excitement building for Indiepalooza 2017, hosted by Houston Writers Guild. On Friday night Stuart Horowitz will talk about the book architecture method and on Saturday morning keynote and children's author Shanalee Sharboneau will discuss positive book momentum. The weekend is full of breakout sessions, consultations and a Sunday closer about marketing tips and strategies with B. Alan Bourgeois. 9 a.m. September 15-17. Rice University, Ley Student Center, 6100 Main. For information, visit houstonwritersguild.org/indiepalooza_2017. $75 to $210. — Susie Tommaney

This won't be the first time that Houston audiences have witnessed the rock musical next to normal; it made its regional premiere with Stages Repertory Theatre five years ago and there's a reason it's been reprised by Standing Room Only Productions, The Music Box Theater, and again now by The Bayou Theatre Company. With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, next to normal went on to win three Tony Awards in 2009 and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010. It's a dark tale about a mother struggling with bipolar disorder and how her mental illness has affected the family, touching on the problems of suicide, drug abuse and grief in suburbia. Alric Davis (Passing Strange, Fences) handles direction and choreography for this season opener, with musical direction by Melanie Bivens. 8 p.m. September 15, 3 and 8 p.m. September 16. Chelsea Market Theatre, 4617 Montrose. For information, call 713-963-9665 or visit bayoutheatrecompany.org. $15 to $20. — Susie Tommaney