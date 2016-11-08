21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Doomsday Wrestling and Neon iLuminate

EXPAND Theatre Under The Stars presents Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at The Hobby Center. Photo by Os Galindo

Tuesday, November 8

Pierre Alexandre admits to being a little anxious. He’ll be making his debut in the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the upcoming Theatre Under The Stars production of The Rocky Horror Show and knows about the cultlike following the comic rock opera engenders. The basic plot is, of course, lean and sexy: A newly engaged young couple set off on a trip; their car breaks down and they enter the doctor’s strange mansion. Frank-N-Furter, who happens to be an alien from Transsexual, Transylvania, introduces them to other bizarre characters. Alexandre, who was born in Haiti and has performed musical theater all over Europe, describes himself as “a bit of [an] exotic character,” so he didn’t have trouble with that part of the role. What’s really killed him, he says, “is having to stand and dance in heels.” Audience members will have a chance to get up close and personal; it’s being staged in the Hobby Center’s smaller Zilkha Hall. 7 p.m. November 8. Continuing 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. Through November 20. 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-558-8887 or visit tuts.com. $39 to $93. —Margaret Downing

Let’s be honest: This election has been a mess. A disgrace. A total disaster. S-A-D. And that’s to paraphrase one of the candidates. But Houston’s comedy scene has this train wreck covered in a way cable news could never hope to compete: with plenty of libations. At Rec Room’s Political Science Theater 3000: The Final Frontier, all bets are off. On Election Day/New Apocalypse Eve, be among friends for all the nail-bitingly close vote counts. Rec Room co-founder Stephanie Wittels Wachs promises popcorn, a cash bar, bingo cards, live political commentary, coloring books and even piñatas for some much-needed tension release. If democracy doesn’t survive and the Great Orange Poll Rig of 2016 indeed comes to pass, the Rec Room might be the last Houston hot spot left standing. Spend your final hours in the comfortable embrace of young local comedians and greet your future dictators with a laugh; they won’t stop until “after the victor is announced.” 7 p.m. November 8. 100 Jackson. For information, call 713-344-1291 or visit recroomhtx.com. Free. —Vic Shuttee

It’s a little bit country, but it’s mostly rock and roll. The House of Blues is S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G it out with its weekly Rock ‘N’ Roll Bingo night. The establishment promises ongoing celebrity hosts along with soul-moving, body-grooving beats in the glamorous Foundation Room. Whether it’s B-9 or O-64, the spots are all up for grabs. The biggest thrill, though, is finding out who the rotating guest entertainers are — and we don’t plan to ruin the surprise. True to its nature, the House of Blues doesn’t disappoint with this attraction. On the table are great prizes, drink specials, loads of fun and more. But who is hosting? Well, we suppose you’ll just have to show up to find out. After all, a good secret is worth keeping. The game is open to members and guests; reservations are not required. 8 to 10 p.m. November 8. Continuing 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Through December 27. House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline. For information call 832-667-7794 or visit houseofblues.com/houston. Free. —Sam Byrd

Wednesday, November 9

Get ready, Disney maniacs, because your ultimate adventure draws near. NRG Stadium has been transformed into a frosty wonderland as Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream, a colorful skate-themed extravaganza of music and adventure starring all your House of Mouse favorites. Princesses take center stage in a battle between good and nefarious as our hosts, Mickey and Minnie, team up with Rapunzel, Cinderella and Tiana to defeat the dastardly and vain Evil Queen, the original baddie from Walt’s first flick, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Enjoy song and dance from the big screen, plus some all-new cross-movie hijinks with Cinderella’s mousy sidekicks, Jaq and Gus; Flynn Ryder’s horse, Maximus; and everybody’s favorite trumpet-blasting alligator, Louis. Costumes are encouraged, as long as you’re not older than 13. 7:30 p.m. November 9. Continuing 7:30 p.m. November 10; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. November 11; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. November 12; 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. November 13. NRG Arena, 1 NRG Park. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit disneyonice.com/dare-to-dream. $15 to 100. —Vic Shuttee

If you love the holidays but could use fewer sugar plum fairies and more Dolly, Loretta and Willie, then Stages Repertory Theatre gifts you with the regional premiere of The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular. “It’s something different,” says Mitchell Greco, who co-directs with Josh Morrison. “[It’s] holidayed out, if you will, in the best country way possible.” In this seasonal sequel, the Angels reunite for a Christmas show with new character Charilee, a soulful psychic manicurist. But Greco promises plenty of not-so-holiday songs too. “We have a lot of Motown and a lot of stuff you wouldn’t normally think of in a holiday musical.” The show celebrates music and women, but focuses more on family, “whether that family is your blood relatives or your chosen family, your friends.” 7:30 p.m. November 9. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 9 p.m. December 31. Through December 31. 3201 Allen Parkway. For information, call 713-527-0123 or visit stagestheatre.com. $21 to $74. —Natalie de la Garza

Thursday, November 10

Update your naughty or nice lists, because it’s time for the largest holiday shopping event in Texas. The theme for this year’s Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” apropos with more than 300 merchants selling food, clothing, jewelry and home decor. Don’t miss the Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon on November 10 and the Macy’s Fashion Show and Brunch on November 11. The $135 fashion show tickets come with some perks: “You get in at 9 a.m. before the general doors open,” says Mary Alice Parmet, this year’s chair. “You get an hour of early shopping and you go and have lunch, visit; [it’s] just a good break from shopping.” Proceeds benefit the Houston Ballet Foundation and its Academy and scholarship programs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 12 and 13. NRG Center, One NRG Park. For information, call 713-535-3231 or visit nutcrackermarket.com. Free to $50. —Susie Tommaney

November 10, 1938, was a dark night for mankind, now known officially as Kristallnacht. “It was the night that basically began the Holocaust,” says Steven Garfinkel, a Houston theater artist. “That night in Germany, people went through the streets, breaking all the windows of the Jewish shopkeepers, and shortly after that they began to round them up and take them to the concentration camps.” This November 10, Garfinkel asks us to use this day to reflect on humanity’s dark history with a one-night-only staged reading of Broken Glass, a 1994 drama that focuses on a Brooklyn couple researching the tragedy that spiraled the world into war. “Broken Glass was written in the twilight of Arthur Miller’s life; I believe it’s his second-to-last play,” Garfinkel says. “It’s a complex play, very rich. It explores antisemitism from inside the Jewish community — an aspect that’s not explored too often.” Reservations are requested; email Garfinkel at sgarfinkel@erjcchouston.org. 7:30 p.m. November 10. Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston, 5601 South Braeswood. For information, call 713-729-3200 or visit erjcchouston.org. Free. —Vic Shuttee

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo. A certain fairy godmother has been working her magic in honor of the 125th anniversary of composer Sergei Prokofiev’s birth. This weekend, Open World Dance Foundation is premiering a new creation of the ballet Cinderella, with costume and sets inspired by the artwork of Russian orphans. The production features guest artists from the American Ballet Theatre — Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III — performing the roles of Cinderella and Prince along with more than 100 professional and youth dancers. Open World Dance was founded by Russian dancers Ekaterina Shchelkanova and Anton Boytsov after they witnessed a lack of opportunity in a St. Petersburg orphanage. “It’s very hard to see kids not being involved in anything that would provide them with a vision for the future,” said Shchelkanova. “Ballet was definitely a gift in my life. It’s our obligation to share what was given to us by our incredible teachers.” 7:30 p.m. November 10, 8 p.m. November 11. The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-315-2525 or visit openworlddancefoundation.com. $40 to $315. —Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

Friday, November 11

The men behind The Australian Bee Gees Show have racked up more than 6,000 performances worldwide over the past 20 years. In no way has the tribute become tiresome for Michael Clift, who plays the part of surviving brother Barry Gibb. “Once it becomes a grind, you can’t really do it anymore and the audience would pick up on that,” explains Clift, who says that he’s totally grind-free. He, along with Wayne Hosking (Maurice) and David Scott (Robin), has been at Las Vegas’s Excalibur Hotel and Casino since 2011, performing hits like “Stayin’ Alive” and “Saturday Night Fever,” as well as tunes written or produced by the Brothers Gibb, including Diana Ross’s “Chain Reaction” and Frankie Valli’s “Grease.” “It’s for anybody who loves ’70s music,” says Clift. “Often, a plus-one will get dragged along, someone’s husband or wife, and they will come up afterwards and tell us how much they enjoyed it.” 7:30 p.m. November 11. Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park. For information, call 281-373-3386 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free. —Steve Jansen

The Annual Arcade Expo isn’t just about old-school video games and pinball machines that run the gamut of time. There also are vintage consoled offerings, like the old Atari 2600s, vendors, game slingers, repair clinics, a parking lot swap and a seminar with the vice president of Domino’s (he’s bringing the pizza). The 15th annual shebang includes hundreds of arcade games that range from the super-rare 1990s pinball machine Cactus Canyon to the brand spanking new Ghostbusters, all of which are on free play mode (no tokens or coins required). The expo’s Keith Christensen, who is lending 25 games from his personal collection, says that one of his favorites is Robotron and the expo will “have seven of them, all lined up in a row.” Game on. Noon to 2 a.m. November 11, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. November 12. Crowne Plaza Northwest-Brookhollow, 12801 Northwest Freeway. For information, call 713-375-1801 or visit arcadecenter.com. Free to $40. —Steve Jansen

Jazz great Tony DeSare has headlined with Don Rickles in the glittery halls of Las Vegas but, for this weekend in H-Town, the singer, pianist and composer is gigging with the Houston Symphony in a celebration of piano legends titled I Love a Piano. Led by Principal POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski, DeSare will bring his own take to popular favorites: George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," Claude Debussy's "Clair de lune," Elton John's "Philadelphia Freedom" and John Lennon's "Imagine," among others. The evening won't be over until he's broken out a little Billy Joel, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, as well as a few originals from his three Top-10 Billboard albums. 8 p.m. November 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m. November 13. Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana. For information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. $25 to $138. —Susie Tommaney