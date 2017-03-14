21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Mouseketeer Royalty and a Pup Crawl

EXPAND Pack your pooch and a lawn chair and come out to the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center for a tail-wagging good time at the second annual Saint Arnold Pup Crawl & Pet Expo this Sunday. Photo by Candace Garcia

Tuesday, March 14

Set in 1860s Siam (now Thailand), The King and I tells the story of a British schoolteacher who travels to that country at the request of the king (played by Jose Llana) to teach the monarch’s many wives and children. Houston audiences will have a chance to see the Tony Award®-winning revival version, based on a real-life story, of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, courtesy of BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center. Laura Michelle Kelly (Broadway: Mary Poppins, Finding Neverland) stars and describes her character as “very strong willed. She was very progressive for her time, very opinionated. She was a wild force that he has to contend with and find out how to communicate with.” Kelly acts, sings and dances (while wearing a 45-pound, authentic-to-the times dress) to music that includes “Getting to Know You,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” 7:30 p.m. March 14. Continuing 7:30 p.m. March 15, 16 and 19; 8 p.m. March 17; 2 and 8 p.m. March 18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 19. The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-315-2525 or visit thehobbycenter.org. $35 to $150. — Margaret Downing

Tony Bennett, the legendary crooner known for signature tunes “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” is turning tonight's stop at Smart Financial Centre into a family affair. Daughter and next-gen performer Antonia Bennett opens the show, having inherited her father’s dreamy eyes and clear voice. She grew up in a household where Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Gene Kelly were the norm and has been opening for her father for the past decade. As for the main attraction, Tony will offer up a marathon of crowd favorites and old classics, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Sing You Sinners,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “One For My Baby (And One More For The Road).” This powerhouse talent is still going strong at 90 and audience members will be ready to fly to the moon before this star-studded night is over. 8 p.m. March 14. 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land. For information, call 281-207-6278 or visit smartfinancialcentre.net. $79 to $125. — Vic Shuttee

The man who doesn't sleep, photography guru Lynn Lane (Houston Grand Opera, Cirque du Soleil), is back with another immersive, improvisational experience with his Transitory Sound and Movement Collective. He and his band of merry creatives are premiering a new collaborative work, Untitled: Darkness and Light in Eight, merging movement (dance artist Jennifer Mabus), vocals (soprano Julia Fox) and video (New York City-based video artist Ron Kiley). Kiley seems to have mastered the art of single shot cinema verité film pieces and his videos have been screened at the Catskills Mountains Film Festival. Five musicians round out the cast, with Lane handling the electronics and a field recording and backed by violinist Ingrid Hunter, cellist Fanny Spangaro, double bassist Austin Lewellen and clarinetist Thomas Frey. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 14. Rec Room, 100 Jackson. For information, call 713-344-1291 or visit recroomhtx.com. $10 to $15. — Susie Tommaney

Wednesday, March 15

There are a myriad number of ways to celebrate Women's History Month and, while not as dramatic as "A Day Without a Woman," the estrogen-charged drama is still onstage when Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company joins forces with Collective 48 (Two! Short! Plays!) to present The Future Is Female Festival Houston. On deck is a series of staged readings and productions of ten-minute plays (authored by women, natch) and directed by local female artists. The Houston presentation mirrors other productions being held this month nationally and in Canada, and proceeds benefit co-presenter the Women's Resource of Greater Houston. 8 p.m. March 15 and 3 p.m. March 19 at Studio 101, Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring. There's another performance at 7 p.m. on March 26 at Main Street Theater, 2540 Times Boulevard. For information, call 832-463-0409 or visit futureisfemalehouston.wordpress.com. Pay what you can. — Susie Tommaney

When writer, humorist and fighting feminist Lindy West released the hardcover version of Shrill last year, the media ate it up. NPR, Esquire, Newsweek and the Los Angeles Times all put it on the short list of must-reads and now West is celebrating the release of the paperback version. No subject is taboo, including diarrhea, her visit to the abortion clinic and her ongoing dialogue to convince herself (and the world) that fat people have value. This New York Times bestselling author is making a stop in Houston to discuss and sign copies of her book, and it's our chance to see why Internet trolls don't stand a chance when they try to battle wits with the provocative West. 7 p.m. March 15. Brazos Bookstore, 2421 Bissonnet. For information, call 713-523-0701 or visit brazosbookstore.com. Free. — Susie Tommaney

Catholics, Jews, Christians, Muslims and the nondenominational — all are welcome at the glorious resurrection of the Sister at Stages Repertory Theatre. Denise Fennell, who has toured the show across the globe, gets back in the habit in this pure-hearted send-up of the sacraments of marriage and last rites in Late Nite Catechism 3: ’Til Death Do Us Part. “We play the compatibility game, which is the Sister’s answer to Tinder,” says Fennell. “This one is looser than the previous shows. There’s a lot more audience participation and interaction in this one.” This irreverent comedy, written by Maripat Donovan with Marc Silvia, is back by popular demand and directed by Silvia. 7:30 p.m. March 15. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. March 15 through April 9. 3201 Allen Parkway. For information, call 713-527-0123 or visit stagestheatre.com. $40 to $75. — Vic Shuttee

Thursday, March 16

Drop Shakespeare’s original power couple into a postapocalyptic dystopia reminiscent of Mad Max: Fury Road and you’ve got Obsidian Theater’s production of Antony and Cleopatra, presented in association with Standing Room Only Productions. “To us, to everybody, they’re not people; they’re this love archetype,” says Tom Stell, the Antony to Whitney Zangarine’s Cleo. “[But] I don’t think it’s a big stretch to say that she doesn’t love him quite as much as he loves her. I think that’s where some of the tragedy is — it’s not an equilateral love affair.” Stell says Obsidian has cut the show down to a modern size (out go all the trade negotiations, he jokes), leaving their relationship and the conflict around them. “You’re in the boardrooms and you’re in the bedrooms of these people.” 8 p.m. March 16. Also 8 p.m. March 17-18, 23-25, 27, 29-31 and April 1, 6-8; 3 p.m. April 2. Obsidian Art Space, 3522 White Oak. For information, call 713-300-2358 or 832-889-7837 or visit obsidiantheater.org. $20 to $30. — Natalie de la Garza

Soloist Chun Wai Chan, trained as a classical dancer in China, has learned a lot of things since joining the Houston Ballet: new techniques, how to manage his lifts better, contemporary dance. And how to dance with a stone, as he does as part of the ballet’s Director’s Choice: Legends and Prodigy mixed-repertory program. He is one of the many dancers performing in Grosse Fuge by Hans van Manen, Stepping Stones by Jirí Kylián (a Houston Ballet premiere), and the fun Year of the Rabbit by Justin Peck (another Houston Ballet premiere). In Grosse Fuge, where he partners with first soloist Katharine Precourt, he says, “It’s very fast. It has a very fast tempo.” Stepping Stones takes a lot of stamina and has challenging steps, he says. “In this piece I have to move from my toes to the edge of my head, and every part has to be very accurate.” 7:30 p.m. March 16. Continuing 7:30 p.m. March 18, 24 and 25; 2 p.m. March 19 and 26. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information, call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $25 to $195. — Margaret Downing

What does the Rothko Chapel sound like? Find out in Houston Grand Opera’s 63rd world premiere, Some Light Emerges, which immortalizes the Houston landmark and patron Dominique de Menil in chamber opera, weaving de Menil’s efforts to build the spiritual sanctuary with the stories of five characters — each visiting the chapel during a different moment in American history. There’s Margie, a lonely housewife in the early days of feminism; Cece, an African-American teenager displaced after Katrina; and Albert, an Algerian immigrant experiencing a crisis of faith after 9/11. “[People] look at the color of his skin and the way he looks, his accent, and [equate] him with terrorism,” says tenor Karim Sulayman of his character. But in the chapel, the nonreligious Albert finds a space “to feel included and be included and to have a spiritual experience,” which Sulayman labels “pretty powerful.” 7:30 p.m. March 16 and 17. Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas. For information, call 713-228-6737 or visit houstongrandopera.org. $25. — Natalie de la Garza

Forget the octagon; the real battles are on stage with 12,000 Degree$: A Monthly Comedy Battle. Take two comics and pit them against each other during three rounds of standup, karaoke and freestyle rapping. Houston comedy kings and hosts Mycal Dédé and Zach Dickson know that it's tough to excel in all three genres, which adds to the laughs as audience members watch them succeed or fail. This Thursday it's a battle of the cities, with Austin's Zach Brooks going up against H-Town's Rich Williams, a traveling headliner who appears all over Texas. If Brooks sounds familiar, it's because the incredibly handsome (according to Dédé) funnyman got his comedy start in Houston and now hosts Peep Show at Austin's Spider House and When We Were Young at The New Movement. Crowd participation is key and ultimately votes to determine the winner. Make it an evening and wash down the $10 plates of famous Burns Original BBQ with that night's drink specials. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. March 16. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk. For information, call 832-898-4688 or visit thesecretgrouphtx.com. $5. — Susie Tommaney