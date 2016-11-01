21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: Tommy Tune, Harleys and a Zombie Run

Galveston plays host to 400,000 motorcycle enthusiasts this weekend at the 15th annual Lone Star Rally. Photo courtesy of Lone Star Rally

Tuesday, November 1

For self-described “Celtic, redhead white girl” Alecia Lawyer, founder and artistic director of River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, each ROCO-commissioned work that’s part of the group’s Musical and Literary Ofrenda is an opportunity to show “something that seems uniquely Mexican and very different” and which is actually quite relatable. “Most people think [Día de los Muertos] is so macabre,” says Lawyer, “which I find ironic because just the day before they put on these grotesque masks.” The five original musical offerings by Musiqa composers are interspersed with original text by Inprint authors. Following the 45-minute concert and reading is the Houston Hispanic Forum’s Español y arte for guests who’d like to stick around and practice their Spanish while admiring Lawndale Art Center’s creative and colorful retablos. There’s a reception at 5:30 p.m. November 1, with the performance at 6. Lawndale Art Center, 4912 Main. For information, call 713-665-2700 or visit rocohouston.org. Free. —Natalie de la Garza

Wednesday, November 2

Rumer Willis, the daughter of actor Bruce Willis and wrinkle-free Demi Moore, is bringing her Over The Love tour to Houston for a one-night-only engagement. She sizzled on Dancing With The Stars, she scorched during her turn in Broadway’s Chicago, and now she is burning up concert stages across the nation. The classically trained singer is bringing her best guy pal, Tye Blue, to open the show. Blue, a native Houstonian, and Willis will blow the crowd away with smoky blues, hot jazz and soulful sounds. “The songs always have a little bit of saucy, backroom speakeasy flair,” says Willis. The star also tells us she spends part of the show going into the crowd and getting to know her audience. “I ask stories about their relationships, and I share horror stories of mine. It’s a fun, silly show. It’s half comedy, half cabaret.” 7 p.m. November 2. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline. For information, call 888-402-5837 or visit houseofblues.com/houston. $30. —Sam Byrd

The cinephiles over at Rice Media Center have unearthed a collection of never-before-seen 16mm shorts, including industrial, educational and ephemeral films from their personal collection. Making their debuts this Wednesday at The Return of Cinema Bomar are four mid-century American films, including Home is Where the Heart Is, a 22-minute color film about buying a home; and Good Morning How May I Help You?, an 18-minute black and white homage to Ma Bell. There's a timely 30-minute documentary about gerrymandering in Our Election Day Illusion; and The Baggs features a pair of junk sacks who come alive to teach kids about love, understanding and humor. There's a reception with beverages and snacks at 6:30 p.m. in the back hall. The screening begins at 7 p.m. November 2. 6100 Main. For information, call 713-348-4853 or visit cinemabomar.org. Free. —Susie Tommaney

Thursday, November 3

Get your motor runnin’, because the Lone Star Rally is riding into Galveston with cool bikes, hot times and beaucoup greenbacks. The 15th-anniversary event is on cruise control right about now, having found that sweet spot between too small and becoming an unwelcome guest. “About two to four years ago we started cresting the 400,000 attendance level, and that’s where we want to keep it,” says Sharon Damante, who handles media relations. We know it’s all about the choppers, but they also have the Cruisin’ Classic Car Show Thursday and Friday. “A cool ride is a cool ride, whether two wheels or four wheels,” says Damante. The Tattoo Expo runs all weekend (“Come to the rally, get some fresh ink”), and the Bike Rodeo Games are Friday. Don’t miss Saturday night’s Miss Lone Star Rally competition: Outlaw Dave, Texas Radio Hall of Fame DJ, emcees the popular event, which includes photo ops and a bikini round. November 3-6, Galveston. For information, call 832-437-2318 or visit lonestarrally.com. Free. —Susie Tommaney

It takes an artist’s eye to open the kitchen junk drawer and see the potential for something more, arranging random odds and ends until they take on a new incarnation as assemblage or sculpture. A new book by Robert Craig Bunch offers a brief history of some of the earliest adopters of found materials over the past century, before leading into a series of interviews with 64 contemporary Texas artists. For art world insiders, The Art of Found Objects: Interviews With Texas Artists is a veritable Who’s Who of prominent local gallerists, artists and curators. Each interview includes a small photograph from the artist’s body of work, allowing his/her words to take center stage. Although Bert L. Long Jr. passed away in 2013, his wisdom is preserved forever in this book: “Everything is art and art is everything.” An art exhibit featuring work by artists mentioned in the book — Claire Cusack, Ann Harithas, Joseph Havel, Otis Huband, Sharon Kopriva, Jesse Lott, Edward Lane McCartney, Leila McConnell, Mari Omari, Kathleen Packlick, Forrest Prince, Russell Prince, Patrick Turk and Debbie Wetmore — is on view beginning November 2 at Lone Star College’s Kingwood Art Gallery. There’s an opening reception and book signing from noon to 2 p.m. November 3. Regular viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Through December 12. 20000 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood. For information, call 281-312-1534 or lonestar.edu/arts-kingwood.htm. Free. —Susie Tommaney

Mercury Houston is celebrating the genius of Bach, taking his monumental Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) on the road with its four-performance Neighborhood Series. Concertmaster Jonathan Godfrey joins Conductor Antoine Plante in presenting this arrangement for string orchestra by B. Labadie. Both intimate and grand (the concert features more than a dozen musicians on violin, viola, cello, bass and harpsichord), they've planned two hour-long concerts this weekend. 8 p.m. November 3, The MATCH, 3400 Main; and 2:30 p.m. November 5, Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial. For information, call 713-533-0080 or visit mercuryhouston.org. $9 to $35. —Susie Tommaney

Standup comic and founding member of The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, and now author of I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV, Maz Jobrani is doing three nights at Houston Improv. Ever since 9/11, he's been using humor to change misconceptions about the Middle East. Fresh on the heels of starring in the award-winning indie, Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (which he co-wrote and produced), Jobrani also has appeared on Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, True Blood, Shameless and the radio hit, NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. 8 p.m. November 3, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. November 4, 7 and 9:30 p.m. November 5. 7620 Katy Freeway. For information, call 713-333-8800 or visit improvhouston.com. $25 to $50. —Susie Tommaney

Friday, November 4

Puddles — the “sad clown with the golden voice” — is making a pit stop in Houston to show off his magnificent pipes as part of Joe’s Pub Series, courtesy of Lott Entertainment Presents. He may look like a joke, but the millisecond he opens his mouth to sing, all naysayers close theirs. What can Houston audiences expect at the Puddles Pity Party? Puddles predicts a winning formula: “Lots of cheers, some tears and I suspect a few beers.” The velvet-voiced pantomime artist has a knack for bringing out the crowd. While he may not speak, he can sing with the voice of a tenor and the bravado of a matador. Puddles may have a depressed song in his heart, but we are overjoyed to have him and his well-trained vocal chords join us — even if it’s for one weekend only. 8 p.m. November 4 and 5. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For information, call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $32. —Sam Byrd

The structure of Houston art collective DiverseWorks’ 12 Minutes Max! show seems pretty self-explanatory: Both nights feature a lineup of six performances that are no longer than — you guessed it — 12 minutes. The wild card here is the mixed bag of new, experimental and high-energy acts. “It’s like going to a gallery and seeing a group show,” says Rachel Cook, who curated both evenings. She adds, “It’s a really good way of seeing a lot of different work back to back, and also giving artists the space to really tease an idea out.” Many of the participating artists are part of DiverseWorks’ artist advisory board, and all the performances feature works commissioned specifically for the show. Prepare yourself for visual art, spoken word, comedy, dance and even something called “experimental sound,” in which artists make noise using non-traditional instruments. 8 p.m. November 4 and 5. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-223-8346 or visit diverseworks.org. Free. —Carter Sherman

Load up on the Kleenex and head out to (literally) Way Out West Drive to catch the latest offering from Theatre Suburbia with the holiday-set comedy Seasonal Allergies, written by Katherine DiSavino (Nana’s Naughty Knickers) and Kevin Mead. In typical holiday family dysfunction, follow adult siblings and other characters through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Akia Lorain McPhaul plays professional chef and big sister Julia, and Anthony D’Armata is her brother, a dentist trapped in a year-long divorce. Nicholas Garelick — a veteran of numerous Scriptwriters/Houston 10 x 10 showcases — portrays the football-loving florist (go Jets), and Laura Schlecht (longtime producer of Houston’s 48 Hour Film Project) plays a pregnant attorney who’s pushing 40 and rapidly approaching her due date. Elvin Moriarty and Michael J. Steinbach direct this broad physical comedy in the tradition of Neil Simon. 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. November 20 and 27. November 4 through December 3. 4106 Way Out West. For information, call 713-682-3525 or visit theatresuburbia.org. $13 to $16. —Vic Shuttee

Fans of the iconic American playwright will enjoy the latest from Dirt Dogs Theatre Company in Five by Tenn - An Evening of Shorter Plays by Tennessee Williams. The one-acts might not be as famous as The Glass Menagerie and Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, but there's no denying Williams's ability to create tragic, flawed characters. Directors Trevor B. Cone and Bonnie Hewett are presenting The Lady of Larkspur Lotion, about a delusional heroine in danger of being evicted by her brusque landlady; Portrait of a Madonna, about an impoverished spinster holding on to memories of a lover; and Something Unspoken, which debuted on a double bill along with Suddenly, Last Summer. The evening also includes The Long Goodbye and Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen. A talkback with the cast and directors will be held after the November 10 performance. 8 p.m. November 4, 11 and 12; 2 and 8 p.m. November 5; 7:30 p.m. November 10. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-561-5113 or visit dirtdogstheatre.org. Pay what you can; suggested price is $20. —Susie Tommaney