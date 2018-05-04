 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4th Wall Theatre Company's Houston Premiere of Ayad Aktar's Disgraced with Christy Watkins and Gopal Divan this past season.
4th Wall Theatre Company's Houston Premiere of Ayad Aktar's Disgraced with Christy Watkins and Gopal Divan this past season.
Photo by Gabriella Nissen

4th Wall Theatre Company Announces its 2018-19 Season With Houston Premieres Galore

Houston Press | May 4, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

In its eighth season, the revitalized 4th Wall Theatre Company is offering four Houston premieres from Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train about a young bicycle messenger awaiting trial for murder who is befriended by a serial killer in jail to a fast-paced adaptation of Pride and Prejudice which will include the original Mr. Darcy, Jason O'Connell, who will both direct and star as Mr. Darcy.

The announcement was made by Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl, the co-artistic directors of 4th Wall Theatre Company, which they also founded.

Then there's Rapture, Blister, Burn, the story of two women who go different ways after grad school — one as an academic and the other as a homemaker. Each is unfulfilled in different ways and years later they begin "a dangerous game of musical chairs—the prize being Gwen's husband."

And finally there is a work by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies entitled Collected Stories about two  writers looking at their friendship and rivalry.

The 2018-19 season:

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train (Houston premiere)
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl
September 6 – 29, 2018

Pride and Prejudice (Houston Premiere)
Written by Kate Hamill
Directed by: Jason O’Connell
Featuring: Jason O’Connell as Mr. Darcy
November 29 – December 22 , 2018

Rapture, Blister, Burn (Houston Premiere)
Written by: Gina Gionfriddo
Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl
February 28 – March 23, 2019

Collected Stories (Houston Premiere)
Written by Donald Margulies
Directed by: Jennifer Dean
Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl
May 16 – June 8, 2019

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >