4th Wall Theatre Company Announces its 2018-19 Season With Houston Premieres Galore

In its eighth season, the revitalized 4th Wall Theatre Company is offering four Houston premieres from Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train about a young bicycle messenger awaiting trial for murder who is befriended by a serial killer in jail to a fast-paced adaptation of Pride and Prejudice which will include the original Mr. Darcy, Jason O'Connell, who will both direct and star as Mr. Darcy.
The announcement was made by Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl, the co-artistic directors of 4th Wall Theatre Company, which they also founded.
Then there's Rapture, Blister, Burn, the story of two women who go different ways after grad school — one as an academic and the other as a homemaker. Each is unfulfilled in different ways and years later they begin "a dangerous game of musical chairs—the prize being Gwen's husband."
And finally there is a work by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies entitled Collected Stories about two writers looking at their friendship and rivalry.
The 2018-19 season:
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train (Houston premiere)
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis
Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl
September 6 – 29, 2018
Pride and Prejudice (Houston Premiere)
Written by Kate Hamill
Directed by: Jason O’Connell
Featuring: Jason O’Connell as Mr. Darcy
November 29 – December 22 , 2018
Rapture, Blister, Burn (Houston Premiere)
Written by: Gina Gionfriddo
Directed by: Kim Tobin-Lehl
February 28 – March 23, 2019
Collected Stories (Houston Premiere)
Written by Donald Margulies
Directed by: Jennifer Dean
Featuring: Kim Tobin-Lehl
May 16 – June 8, 2019
