4th Wall Theatre Company Announces its 2018-19 Season With Houston Premieres Galore

4th Wall Theatre Company's Houston Premiere of Ayad Aktar's Disgraced with Christy Watkins and Gopal Divan this past season.

In its eighth season, the revitalized 4th Wall Theatre Company is offering four Houston premieres from Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train about a young bicycle messenger awaiting trial for murder who is befriended by a serial killer in jail to a fast-paced adaptation of Pride and Prejudice which will include the original Mr. Darcy, Jason O'Connell, who will both direct and star as Mr. Darcy.

The announcement was made by Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl, the co-artistic directors of 4th Wall Theatre Company, which they also founded.

Then there's Rapture, Blister, Burn, the story of two women who go different ways after grad school — one as an academic and the other as a homemaker. Each is unfulfilled in different ways and years later they begin "a dangerous game of musical chairs—the prize being Gwen's husband."