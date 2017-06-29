5 Best Comedy Shows in Houston for July 2017

EXPAND The Harlem Globetrotters are an entertainment event for all ages. Photo courtesy of Harlem Globetrotters

In a city like Houston, there's a comedy event almost every single night at different venues around town, like The Improv, Joke Joint or The Secret Group. Here are the five best comedy shows in Houston for the month of July.

5. Harlem Globetrotters

This is the only family-friendly show on this list. Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters are an entertainment institution. I know that because they were on Scooby Doo. With a Magic Pass, you can hang out on the court at NRG Arena with the players before the game to shoot some hoops and learn trick shots. Stay for autographs, pictures and high-five sessions.

Doors open for those with a Magic Pass at 12:30 p.m., and the show starts at 2 p.m. July 8 at NRG Arena. 1 Reliant Parkway. For information, call 800-745-300 or visit harlemglobetrotters.com. $19 - $408. $22.

4. Tony Rock

Houstonians love Tony Rock's comedy. And with six shows at The Improv in Houston toward the end of July, you'll have plenty of chances to see him perform. He has hilarious YouTube clips that combine his observational storytelling often involving race with some wacky premises.

Doors open 30 to 45 minutes before each show. 8 p.m. July 27; 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. July 28; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 29; 7:30 p.m. July 30 at The Improv Houston. 7620 Katy Freeway. For information, call 713-333- 8800 or visit improvhouston.com. $17 - $30.

Wade Smith played 12 seasons in the NFL. Photo courtesy of Endicott& Co. PR

3. Roast of Wade Smith

If you’re a football fan, this is right up your alley. Retired Pro-Bowler and former Houston Texan Wade Smith will be the subject of a roast at the Houston Improv with roasters including current Texan Duane Brown, former Texans Chris Myers, Arian Foster, Seth Payne and Antoine Caldwell; and Roast Master Mike Meltser, SportsRadio 610's morning show co-host with Payne. VIP tickets are $74 and include premium seating, food and two drinks. General Admission tickets are $34. A portion of all ticket sales will go toward the Wade Smith Foundation supporting his literacy programs. Expect jokes, hard jabs and stories you’ll never hear on ESPN.

Show begins at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. July 23. The Improv Houston. 7620 Katy Freeway. For information call 713-333- 8800 or visit improvhouston.com. $34 - $74.

2. Michael Rapaport

Michael Rapaport just signed a deal to join Barstool Sports, and that includes his I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST show, which he will be doing a live recording at The Secret Group later this July. The dude talks movies, sports, interviews guests and is overall one of the loudest people ever. The combination of his neuroticism and energy will make for an exciting live recording with a Q&A session afterward. Co-hosted with his best friend Gerald Moody, I AM RAPAPORT has quickly become one of the most downloaded podcasts out there. Rapaport is most famous for his roles in films such as Higher Learning, Cop Land and Beautiful Girls. Most recently, he bartended for Sully.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. July 27 at The Secret Group. 2101 Polk. For information, call 832-898- 1088 or visit ticketfly.com. $25 - $40.

1. Tim Meadows

At the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase in early July, Tim Meadows is best known as a long-time cast member on Saturday Night Live and his starring role in The Ladies Man. However, I can’t think of Meadows without thinking of Chili’s because of his appearance in an episode of The Office back in 2005.

Shows are at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. July 7 and 8 at the Joke Joint Comedy Showcase. 11460 Fuqua. For information, call 281-481- 1188 or visit jokejointcomedyshowcase.com. General admission $20; premium seating (first two rows) $25.