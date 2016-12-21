menu

The Five Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sondheim, Beatles and Wine


A Much Ado About Nothing Set in 1942 England Comes to Houston

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Claudio (Karel Hermánek), Beatrice (Her Britannic Majesty’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic Jan Thompson, OBE), and Hero (Jessica Boone)
Photo courtesy of Prague Shakespeare Company
It's 1942 England and we're in an underground bunker with servicemen and woman who are - of all things — putting on a radio show of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Prague Shakespeare Company is back in Houston at Main Street Theater, this time bringing with it an early comedy by Shakespeare.  Guy Roberts, CEO and artistic director of the company acknowledges that Houston audiences have had plenty of opportunity to see fine productions of Much Ado lately (the Houston Shakespeare Festival this summer and 4thWall Theatre Company's just concluded run) but he says there is still room for more.

“What makes our production unique is that each performance is audio-streamed live over the Internet ala an old fashioned radio play,” Roberts says. Audiences will be able to watch actors not only act out the play but will have a behind-the-scenes opportunity to watch actors create the needed sound effects for a radio broadcast.

All the costumes and most of the props from Prague, says Roberts of the show that opens on New Year's Eve. Prague Shakespeare Company just became the first theater company in the world "to share the newly accepted Shakespeare canon in one year." That's 41 plays, and 154 sonnets and poems.

Thirteen actors, some local and some from five other countries make up the cast. As Beatrice and Benedick battle their way to love, watch for the “extreme German accents” of some of the characters.

Performances are scheduled for December 31 through January 15 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Main Street Theater – Rice Village, 2540 Times. For information call 713-524-6706 or visit mainstreettheater.com. $36-$45.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Main Street Theater
2540 Times Blvd.
Houston, TX 77005

713-524-3622

www.mainstreettheater.com

