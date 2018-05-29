The Winners and Losers of Roseanne's Cancellation

If you pay even minimal attention to the business side of television, then you know that ABC’s revival of Roseanne was one of the biggest winners of the 2017-18 season. Hell, it was one of the only winners of the year. Sure, the ratings slid as its season went on, but it still finished ahead of everything that wasn’t sports, a slam dunk success that not only helped ABC but got Tim Allen back on the air. And now it’s been canceled in a one-line statement from ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Let this be a lesson to everyone that despite the rise of white nationalism in this country and our penchant for celebrity worship, you can’t just jump on social media and compare an African American to an ape without some repercussions if you have a show on network television.

It’s not really a surprise that the wave of success wasn’t enough to keep show star Roseanne Barr from saying racist things on the internet. It’s not really a surprise that ABC felt that they had to do something about what she said. It is somewhat surprising that they canceled it so fast. Perhaps it’s just that the last few years of awfulness in popular society had conditioned me to believe that people are willing to put up with a little racism here and there if it means money in their pocket, but I thought that, at the very least, ABC would wait a day or two to see if they could brave the storm, perhaps even considering retooling the show, before pulling the plug on it. But they did it before lunchtime even arrived on the West Coast.