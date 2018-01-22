Alley Theatre, Already Mired in Scandal, Got More Bad News From New York Today

As some might say at the Alley, for the love of God, what's next?

As allegations of sexual misconduct and toxic bullying by former Alley Theater Artistic Director, Gregory Boyd, continue to mount and continue to go publicly unaddressed by the company, it seems a new crisis is set to hit the already wounded company.

Today, following a New York Times article, Long Wharf Theater Artistic Director, Gordon Edelstein, was put on administrative leave after four women spoke to the paper on the record about “unwanted sexual contact” with Edelstein dating as far back as his arrival at the New Haven company in 2002.

Why should we care?