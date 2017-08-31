Alley Theatre, TUTS Map Out Harvey Aftermath

Actor Todd Waite to Elizabeth Bunch in Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps: "Confound that Harvey! We have to cancel the rest of our run!" Photo by Jann Whaley

As it continues assessing the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey, which is proving to be significant, the Alley Theatre has begun relocating its upcoming productions to other stages across Houston. After canceling the remaining performances of Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps scheduled for this weekend, the theater announced its upcoming world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Describe the Night, scheduled for September 15 through October 15, will move to the Quintero Theater on the University of Houston campus; rehearsals have also begun for Lawrence Wright’s Cleo, another world premiere, though a location for the performances has not been determined.

According to a letter to the media from Alley Managing Director Dean R. Gladden, the theater’s staff is safe, though many lost possessions, vehicles and homes in the storm. The building was “devastated” by flooding, with several areas experiencing more water than during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001; only the Long Lobby and Hubbard Theatre escaped unscathed.

The Alley has set up two accounts for donations; one for the building and one for the staff. The building fund is accepting donations at this link via text at 41444 (ALLEY). For the staff fund, click here to donate or text ALLEYSTAFF to the same number.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of kind words and thoughts from you, our loyal patrons. Some have asked what they can do to help,” Gladden’s letter said. “We need your help to rebuild the Theatre and continue producing the work you love.”

Also, Theatre Under the Stars announced it will resume normal business operations next Tuesday, September 5. Its home base of the Hobby Center suffered some water damage in Zilkha Hall, but the adjoining Sarofim Hall is intact. The fall semester of classes at TUTS’ Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, starting September 18, and The River Performing & Visual Arts Center (September 23), will go on as scheduled.

“With recovery having just begun across our community, we understand this is an on-going process and the full extent of the storm’s impact may not be known for some time,” the organization said in a statement. “That said, we are relieved to report everyone within the immediate TUTS Staff family is safely accounted for; though some have experienced a disruption to their lives due to flooding.”

Finally, in still more encouraging news, the Menil Collection will re-open at 11 a.m. tomorrow, still celebrating its 30-year anniversary with “Thirty Works For Thirty Years.” The Children’s Museum of Houston is back open today.

