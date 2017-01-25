Alley Theatre's All New Festival Gives Houston Theater Audiences a Free Look at New Plays
|
An inaugural year rehearsal in 2016.
Photo by John Everett
One play takes another look at Huck Finn's trip down the Mississippi on a raft. Another has a baker happily making a wedding cake until she realizes there are not one but two brides. Another bridges the years between a 1920 Russian writer in Poland with the Red Cavalry and a 2010 air crash of Polish officials in Russia.
Very different, thought-provoking and just three of the six readings on workshops the Alley Theatre’s All New Festival — now in its second year — has in store for Houston audiences.
There’s late add Suzanne Vega in her (with Duncan Sheik) new musical Lover, Beloved: An Evening with Carson McCullers. Tony-nominated playwright Robert Askins is dropping in with a new farce, The Carpenter, about a Texas couple on their way to the altar. Kenneth Lin returns to the Alley, this time with a stage adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn; as does Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph with Describe the Night, a tale unraveling truth and myth.
Bekah Brunstetter presents The Cake with its bewildered baker, Christina Gorman makes her Alley debut with Roan @ The Gates, a play about a relationship that intersects with national security. Don’t know all these playwrights? This is your chance. And we haven’t even gotten to all the acting talent you’ll have a chance to see.
Performances are scheduled for February 2-12 with varied dates and times. For information call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. Readings and workshops are free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended.
Related Location
615 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time (Touring)
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:30pm
-
Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade
TicketsMon., Jan. 30, 5:30pm
-
Super Comedy Bowl Explosion
TicketsWed., Feb. 1, 8:00pm
-
"Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Love)"
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!