Alley Theatre's All New Festival Gives Houston Theater Audiences a Free Look at New Plays

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
An inaugural year rehearsal in 2016.
An inaugural year rehearsal in 2016.
Photo by John Everett
One play takes another look at Huck Finn's trip down the Mississippi on a raft. Another has a baker happily making a wedding cake until she realizes there are not one but two brides. Another bridges the years between a 1920 Russian writer in Poland with the Red Cavalry and a 2010 air crash of Polish officials in Russia.

Very different, thought-provoking and just three of the six readings on workshops the Alley Theatre’s All New Festival  — now in its second year — has in store for Houston audiences.

There’s late add Suzanne Vega in her (with Duncan Sheik) new musical Lover, Beloved: An Evening with Carson McCullers. Tony-nominated playwright Robert Askins is dropping in with a new farce, The Carpenter, about a Texas couple on their way to the altar. Kenneth Lin returns to the Alley, this time with a stage adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn; as does Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph with Describe the Night, a tale unraveling truth and myth.

Bekah Brunstetter presents The Cake with its bewildered baker, Christina Gorman makes her Alley debut with Roan @ The Gates, a play about a relationship that intersects with national security. Don’t know all these playwrights? This is your chance. And we haven’t even gotten to all the acting talent you’ll have a chance to see.

Performances are scheduled for February 2-12 with varied dates and times. For information call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. Readings and workshops are free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002

713-220-5700

www.alleytheatre.org

