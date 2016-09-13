Annual UH Opera Benefit on its Way to McGonigel's Mucky Duck

EXPAND This is what you can expect Photo courtesy of Moores Opera Center

Gather up a group of opera singers, take them to a local bar and let them tear into some of the greatest music ever written.

"It’s a chance to hear our current crop of singers in an informal setting with food and drink," says Buck Ross, the director of the University of Houston Moores Opera Center.

That's the idea behind What's Opera Duck? the annual benefit conference and pilgrimage ofUH grad students to McGonigel's Mucky Duck. As usual, Ross will lead them.

More than 25 singers will take the stage on this one-night-only affair to sing selections from Porgy and Bess, Carmen and La boheme as well as previews of the UH spring production of Romeo and Juliet. There will even be a little Hamilton thrown in. “I will provide irreverent commentary throughout and have promised to come out of retirement to sing a number myself,” says Ross.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at 2425 Norfolk. For tickets visit mcgonigels.com. $20 advance, $22 at the door.

