menu

Annual UH Opera Benefit on its Way to McGonigel's Mucky Duck

The Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Zombies, Mixed Rep and a Ball


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Annual UH Opera Benefit on its Way to McGonigel's Mucky Duck

Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
This is what you can expectEXPAND
This is what you can expect
Photo courtesy of Moores Opera Center
A A

Gather up a group of opera singers, take them to a local bar and let them tear into some of the greatest music ever written.

"It’s a chance to hear our current crop of singers in an informal setting with food and drink," says Buck Ross, the director of the University of Houston Moores Opera Center.

That's the idea behind What's Opera Duck? the annual benefit conference and pilgrimage ofUH  grad students to McGonigel's Mucky Duck. As usual, Ross will lead them. 

More than 25 singers will take the stage on this one-night-only affair to sing selections from Porgy and Bess, Carmen and La boheme as well as previews of the UH spring production of Romeo and Juliet. There will even be a little Hamilton thrown in. “I will provide irreverent commentary throughout and have promised to come out of retirement to sing a number myself,” says Ross.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at 2425 Norfolk. For tickets visit mcgonigels.com. $20 advance, $22 at the door.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
McGonigel's Mucky Duck
More Info
More Info

2425 Norfolk
Houston, TX 77098

713-528-5999

www.mcgonigels.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >