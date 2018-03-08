An Art Lover's Guide to 2018 RodeoHouston

Horsing Around by Janice Khang (Katy ISD) was named the 2018 Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art. The open-to-the-public School Art Auction is March 11.

Art aficionados can expect the unexpected during this year's RodeoHouston, with a new custom art piece by pioneer GONZO247 (Mario Figueroa Jr.), tons of selfie stations and some amazing work by established and next gen artists.

Titled The Four Pillars of Rodeo, GONZO247'S four-sided art piece pays homage to western heritage, agriculture, education and entertainment. Don't head out to the rodeo without charging up your smart phones and cameras, because this one-of-a-kinder makes the perfect backdrop (or four) for your social media feed.

Flash that rock star smile and imagine how it felt to perform in front of thousands on RodeoHouston's retired stage. It served us well for more than 30 years, from Alabama to ZZ Top, and they've set up a section of that stage for photos. There's also a larger-than-life statue of the iconic bowlegged "H" logo that stands 15 feet tall for posing next to, plus a variety of selfie frames stationed throughout the grounds.