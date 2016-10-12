Art Takes to the Streets at Second Annual HUE Mural Festival

EXPAND This mural at 1513 Saint Emanuel was painted during the 2015 Houston Urban Experience Mural Festival. Standing at the site, the mural echoes the downtown skyline to the west. Photo by Nick de la Torre

TSA prohibits aerosols, so we're guessing the shelves of every hardware and art supply store have been cleared of Krylon right about now. Beginning October 15, street artists from as far away as Iran, Spain, Brazil and Australia are descending on H-Town, ready to trick out 20,000 square feet of wall space with colorful, original murals.

It'll take about 190 hours over eight days, and with the assistance of about 100 volunteers, to pull off the second iteration of the Houston Urban Experience Mural Festival. What's even better is that almost 90 percent of the murals painted last year are remaining, so we'll be looking pretty good for Super Bowl LI come February.

Gonzo247 is the founder of HUE Mural Festival and Aerosol Warfare. The prolific street artist is also the reason Houston has the first graffiti museum in the country Photo by Daniel Salazar

We've got to give props to Gonzo247, who founded the HUE Mural Festival and Aerosol Warfare. When we named him one of our 100 creatives in 2011, he'd already been in the graffiti art game for close to 30 years. He's a difference-maker, and is basically the reason Houston's got the first ever graffiti museum in the country, with regular programming set to launch in 2017.

As for this year's HUE Mural Festival, there are a lot of moving parts and locations, plus parties, happy hours and a festival. The festival is free, though purchasing an $80 VIP ticket helps support this amazing project.

EXPAND Photo of Houston artist Nicky Davis during the 2015 HUE Mural Festival. Photo by Nick de la Torre

Check out their schedule for the full 411, but we've outlined a few of the highlights.

October 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., opening ceremony with Mayor Sylvester Turner followed by HUE Mural Festival inspired by Houston First, 2219 Canal

October 15, 8 to 11:30 p.m., artist reception and kick-off party, 2219 Canal (badge required)

October 22, 6 to 10 p.m., HUE mural completion celebration, 1503 Chartres

October 22, 10 to 11:30 p.m., VIP after party, 2219 Canal (badge required)

Sprinkled throughout the week-long event are walking and B-cycle tours ($20 to $40), with some time slots already sold out. Visit huemuralfestival.com for more information.

