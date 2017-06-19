menu

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”

Rainbow Crosswalk Arrives In Montrose Just In Time For LGBTQ Pride


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Steve Jansen
Or maybe not in your case, pal. Just being honest.
Or maybe not in your case, pal. Just being honest.
Photo by Steve Jansen
A A

Choosing “artist” as a career is basically a death sentence. But there are ways to prolong a shortened lifespan.

These ten reasons aren’t the way to do that.

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”
Photo by Gina Lee Kim

10. The Same Regurgitated Ideas as So Many Others
These include but are not limited to: still-life paintings of some fruit in a bowl, digital photographs of dogs, 99 percent of watercolors because never seen those things before.

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”
Photo by Ert Rhigney Mc Karial

9. You’re a Master Procrastinator
This is usually one of those deals where people know you more for your social-media presence – because you’re always posting nonsense instead of working on art – than the art pieces that you (never) produce.

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”
Photo by JD Hancock

Upcoming Events

8. Pretending That Art Is Actually Your "Lifeblood"...
...that keeps your heart pumping and that you would be a pile of nothing without your art. Gag, bro.

It’s fine to lay it on thick in grant and residency applications, but in your artist statement, please don’t write these types of disgusting statements. Also, don’t say coffee is also your lifeblood because — bingo! — another puketronic artist cliché.

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”
Photo by Loial Otter

7. You Think You're Talented But You're Really — Hands Down — the Opposite
This includes people that can’t cut it as creatives as well as “artists” in the steampunk genre.

10 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your “Art”
Photo by GotCredit

6. You’re Actually Really Talented But the Decision-Makers Suck
We’ve met, profiled and admired so many artists over the years that are doing all the right things but remain under the radar. Maybe it’s an oversaturated market, perhaps it’s the lack of money and staff power in the industry. Or possibly, the decision-makers are waiting until you’re DEAD so that they can exploit the everliving poo out of you and your art! Life is so cool.


Steve Jansen
Steve is a contributing writer for the Houston Press.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >