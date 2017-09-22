Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Fall Brings The Fear With ScreamWorld

EXPAND ScreamWorld packs three haunted houses, one maze and one bad-to-the-bone graveyard all onto its 4.5 acre property. Photo courtesy of ScreamWorld

If Pumpkin Spice Lattes have arrived then that means that so has fall and so has the scare and creep factor ScreamWorld brings with it this weekend on opening day. Open for 28 days straight to anyone interested in zombies, clowns and a mind-numbing array of dots that will play tricks on your eyes and give you the frighteningly dizzy effect of vertigo. Sounds like a good time to us! Keep reading for more of this weekend's best bets.

EXPAND Bring out your lederhosen, for Karbachtoberfest this weekend. Photo by Francisco Montes

Karbachtoberfest With Grupo Fantasma at Karbach Brewing Co.

Friday, 6 p.m.

2032 Karbach

You've heard the expression, "It's five o'clock somewhere." Oktoberfest is already happening in Munich so why not join the party? Karbach Brewing Co. kicked off its popular Karbachtoberfest with a German-influenced menu, special glassware, and local legends Trae the Truth and Bun B taking the stage in the Biergarten along with Heapin' Helpin' and The Suspects. So put on your lederhosen and dirndls because the party continues all month long with seasonal pours plus our favorites brews Love Street, Hopadillo IPA, and of the course the named after the festival of beer itself- the Karbachtoberfest. For information, call 713-680-2739 or visit karbachbrewing.com. Free.

Country crooner Luke Bryan takes the stage this weekend at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Christi Vest

Luke Bryan at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, 7 p.m.

2005 Lake Robbins

Say what you want about Luke Bryan, but he’s arguably the biggest country presence in the game today since Garth Brooks ruled the roost some 20-plus years ago. Bryan is a born performer, and his songs carry a certain weight with them. Did he write all of those songs? No, but then again, neither did George Strait, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and numerous others who have carried the country mantle in recent years. Simply put, Luke Bryan, whether you like it or not, is the face of country music, and this concert will sell out. Plus, “Drink a Beer,” penned by the great Chris Stapleton, is one hell of a track. For information, call 281-363-3300 or visit woodlandscenter.org. $38 to $76.75.

EXPAND This clown may not take you to where they all float, but chances are it won't be too far off. Photo courtesy of ScreamWorld

ScreamWorld Opening Day at ScreamWorld

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2225 N. Sam Houston Parkway West

Four and half acres of clowns, snakes, mazes and zombies. It's a hodgepodge of almost all major phobias and the place that a few may turn away from, but nearly 30,000 Houstonians run to for a bit of scream therapy. Scare scenarios on hand take you from Jake's Slaughterhouse to the Clown Asylum Maze and to the brink of insanity in the Dot Dungeon, that's seemingly tame but don't let the name fool you. Dot Dungeon envelopes you in a sea of dots with blinding strobe lights and booming air canons, how's that for a distraction from Harvey? For information, call 713-914-1313 or visit screamworld.com. $17 to $32.

The barbacoa from El Topo Truck is one to try, this weekend at the SHRP Food Truck Festival. Photo courtesy of El Topo Truck

Sam Houston Race Park Food Truck Festival at Sam Houston Race Park

Saturday, 1 p.m.

7575 N. Sam Houston Parkway West

The question of which food truck to have is always a tough one. Do you go with The Crepe Machine for something sweet, something with Nutella, can't go wrong there; or do you go with new Houston fave Bowl'd Up? Striking while the poké-loving iron is hot, Bowl'd Up offers up fresh Instagram worthy bowls of poké and more, so stress no more about which food truck you want and the one you passed up. Plenty of Houston's tastiest food trucks will be at the Sam Houston Race Park Food Truck Festival this weekend, corralling them all in one place for you to pick at like fish in a barrel, or fish in a poké bowl. For information, visit shrp.com. Free to $25.

EXPAND Photo by Lynn Lane

Bodies in Motion at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

800 Bagby

When Tony Brandt, artistic director of Musiqa, reached out to Annie Arnoult of Open Dance Project about the possibility of collaborating on a concert, there was no question that Bodies In Motion would happen. “Both organizations are champions of interdisciplinary performance and the composition process,” she says. The program includes the world premiere of Three Pieces for String Quartet by Marcus Maroney, with choreography by Arnoult; and Lonely Suite for violin by Lera Auerbach, with choreography by Hope Stone’s Jane Weiner. Bodies is also an opportunity to experience an excerpt of the acclaimed Stalemate, which was created out of Arnoult’s frustration with the current political climate but takes on new meaning after Hurricane Harvey. For information, call 713-524-5678 or visit musiqahouston.org. $11 to $58.