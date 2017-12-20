Holiday Gifts That Say You Really, Truly Don't Care

Whether it's the boss from hell, a greedy sibling or the hated ex, here's our take on bad gifting for the holiday season.

Forget the endless debate about whether it's "I couldn't care less" or "I could care less." The bottom line is that you've been wronged yet, due to some ridiculous societal expectations, you've still got to offer up a gift this holiday season. Sure, one could go with the clichéd fruitcake or necktie, but some folks actually like those perennial offerings, so we dug a little deeper to find this year's crop of un-gifts that really, truly say "I don't care."

For the boss who overlooked you for the promotion, stiffed you when it came time to hand out bonuses or gave you that scathing performance review, let him know he's No. 1 in your book with this patriotic sweatshirt. Plus, your purchase helps support the dwindling workforce in Atlanta, a city still struggling from multiple sweeps of undocumented workers.

We found these ugly Christmas sweatshirts at the Atlanta-based LookShopRepeat store on Etsy.com. Screenshot from Etsy.com