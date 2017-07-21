Houston's Best Bets This Weekend July 21-23: Chevelle and Christmas in July
|
The holiday cheer is evident at the Hot Mistletoe Pub Run.
Photo by Derek Chen
Christmas in July makes us think of cold weather, which we really miss right about now, warm drinks and those undeniably lovable sweaters that are so ugly they're cool. Bring them out early for a Pub Run around town and check out the rest of this weekend's Best Bets for your best weekend in July:
Houston World Series of Dog Shows at NRG Center
Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
One NRG Park
Nothing quite brings out the best in the world like a dog show. Take a tour of the Houston World Series of Dog Shows this Friday. Everything canine is on display in puppy boutiques, agility course demonstrations, multiple breed-specific cuddle opportunities and, of course, a parade of the finest breeding to be seen. Dogs are welcome if they are older than six months, have all appropriate vaccinations and are not on flexible leashes. For information, visit houstondogshows.com. $22.
|
Free and open to the public, it's The Big Show 2017 at the Lawndale Art Center.
Photo by Doogie Roux
The Big Show 2017 at Lawndale Art Center
Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
4912 Main
Toby Kamps formerly of the Menil Collection and now with the Blaffer Art Museum, has taken into consideration the work of 549 local artists for this year's Big Show. Curating it down to a 200 piece collection of photography, installations, sculpture and paintings. The selected works will be on view now through select dates in August. For information, call 713-528-5858 or visit lawndaleartcenter.org. Free.
Hemingday! at Brazos Bookstore
Friday, 2 p.m.
2421 Bissonnet
Bring out the birthday cake and warm up your pipes, because it's Ernest Hemingway's birthday! Whether in high school reading the classic Old Man and the Sea or in that philosophy class you took in college, Hemingway is the literary staple that most have dissected and thought about. Celebrate it with Brazos Bookstore where they'll have refreshments, witty conversation and beard making (for the novices.) For information, call 713-523-0701 or visit brazosbookstore.com. Free.
Hot Mistletoe Pub Run starting at Fuego's Saloon
Saturday, 11 a.m.
817 Durham
Haul out the holly and get ready for Christmas in July, because the Hot Mistletoe Pub Run is here. We believe this pub run is sponsored by the number five, because it’s a 5K covering five beers over the course of five bars. Organizers have also planned a hide-and-seek adventure, hiding Christmas ornaments at each bar for people to seek during the jog. For information, visit thedriven.net. $45.
|
Blue October will share the mainstage with Chevelle and 10 Years this weekend at the Buzz Bud Light Weenie Roast.
Photo courtesy of Rainmaker Artists
94.5 The Buzz - Bud Light Weenie Roast at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
2005 Lake Robbins
At this point, most of us know what to expect when local rock station 94.5 The Buzz puts on one of its music festivals. Personally, there’s something to festivals like the Bud Light Weenie Roast. They provide mainstream bands like Chevelle, Blue October and 10 Years, that — contrary to many naysayers — have actually put out some pretty top quality music over the years. So brave the heat and have a little fun. For information, visit ticketmaster.com. $9.45 to $65.
Razzle Dazzle: A Tribute to the Genius of Bob Fosse at EaDo Playhouse
Saturday, 8 p.m.
2619 McKinney
Last month the talented songbirds over at EaDo Playhouse delivered the best from Sir Elton John's songbook and now they're back with the next offering in their 2017 Summer Concert Series: Razzle Dazzle: A Tribute to the Genius of Bob Fosse. Odds are that Luke Hamilton, Colton Berry and company are going to cherry pick the best of the best from Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Pippin, Chicago and All That Jazz. For information, visit eadoplayhouse.com. $20.Next Page
