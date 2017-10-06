Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Battle of The Music Genres

It's Mr. Wonderful himself. Photo by Marco Torres

Tim McGraw, Faith Hilll, Action Bronson and Oscar de la Renta, well maybe not Oscar himself, but the fashions in lieu of his presence will certainly suffice for this star studded weekend. Pick your poison between a country concert that packs two of country music's most beloved performers and the large and in charge Queens based rapper Action Bronson, both happening this Friday night. The weekend carries on with a full itinerary to match, keep reading for this weekend's best bets.

From treats to treasures, all will be available for purchase at this weekend's Original Greek Festival. Photo by Chuck Cook

Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Cathedral

Friday, 11 a.m.

3511 Yoakum

Original Greek Festival co-chair Fote Demeris admits that after Harvey, they considered postponing or even canceling the annual celebration of all things Greek, but “decided to keep it because it gives people an escape.” The festival will include everything from music to all your favorite treats on the menu like spanakopita and gyros to baklava and kourambiedes — not to mention 20,000 shish kebabs — it’s no surprise Demeris advises festival-goers to “come hungry.” Also, try zTrip; users who download the app will get a $25 credit from Yellow Cab. For information, call 713-536-5377 or visit greekfestival.org. Free to $25.





Leave the skinny pants and leather hats to Tim, you just need to show up ready to party. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Toyota Center

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

1510 Polk



After launching the most successful country-music tour to date in 2006 and ’07, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doing an encore as a sort of extended 20th-anniversary present to themselves — and their fans, of course. Houston is a late stop on this 65-date tour, a four-part program that sandwiches solo sets by each performer between the big-time duets — “I Need You,” “It’s Your Love,” new single “Speak to a Girl” — that made them country’s biggest first-name-only couple since George and Tammy, only with a much happier ending. For information, call 866-446-8849 or visit houstontoyotacenter.com $69.50 to $119.50.





Known for using all parts of a venue expect every view to be a good view when Action Bronson performs this Friday night. Photo by Marco Torres

Action Bronson at Warehouse Live

Friday, 8 p.m.

813 Emanuel

Action Bronson is back. As are his words that make your mouth water, make you write off your ex and develop the Queens accent you never knew you had. This smart, sharp former chef will take the stage at Warehouse Live adding to the venue's banging week by following SZA's knockout performance this past Tuesday. "Actin' Crazy," "Baby Blue" and "Easy Rider" are just a few of big man's hits we know he'll deliver with a punch, but word to the wise: don't show up hungry. His salacious words just might backfire should you show up with an empty stomach and an impressionable appetite. For information, call 713-225-5483 or visit warehouselive.com $35 to $40.





The Hippolotofus House is back and ready to be seen on this year's Weird Home Tour. Photo by Thanin Viriyaki Photography

Houston Weird Home Tours

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Open location



Spend a Saturday focusing on the odd and wacky when the second annual Houston Weird Homes Tour returns. The self-paced, self-driving tour will lead you through at least eight of the weirdest dwellings Houston has to offer, including Susie and Dirk Stronck's "Journey Through Time" house, boasting a collection that includes Egyptian, African and pre-Columbian artifacts and an original Lutheran Bible; art car artist Rebecca Lowe's hand painted "House of Tree"; and "The Hippolotofus Home," owned by a hippo enthusiast and member of the Hippolotofus Society. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to local nonprofits fighting for affordable housing. For information, call 512-308-6215 or visit weirdhomestour.com. $30 to $50.

With no fourth wall you'll be left to decide the ending with those on and off the stage. Photo courtesy of Obisidian Theater and Standing Room Only Productions

The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Obsidian Art Space

Saturday, 8 p.m.

3522 White Oak Drive