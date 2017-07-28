Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Meteor Showers Then The Wizard of Oz

Khalid's "Location" will be at Revention Music Center this Friday night. Photo by Marco Torres

Weekend's don't get any more summer then a teen concert, a trip to South Beach and going for a dip at Wet'n'Wild Splashtown. Keep reading to see this weekend's best bets:

Hit song's "Shot Down" "Young, Dumb and Broke" are only a few of Khalid's other best hits off his debut album American Teen. Photo courtesy of Tickemaster

Khalid the American Teen Tour at Revention Music Center

Friday, 7 p.m.

520 Texas

All songs aren't created equal. For 19-year-old Khalid Robinson, "Location" went from from SoundCloud buzzmaker to national smash hit thanks in part to Kylie Jenner's Snapchat. The El Paso native translated his newfound fame and success into a solid, '80's pop-centric debut album in American Teen and, finally, his own headlining show this Friday at Revention Music Center. For information, call 713-225-8551 or visit reventionmusiccenter.com. $110 to $130.

EXPAND Film still of opening night's flick Hello Again, sure does set a steamy precedent for the rest of the series to follow. Film still courtesy of QFest

QFest 2017: The 21st Annual Houston International LGBTQ Film Festival at Multiple Locations

Friday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 21st annual festvial kicks off this Thursday evening with a series of films to follow throughout the weekend. Friday's lineup is that between The Fabulous Allan Carr, reminding us all of the flurried 70's and Carr's fabulous thumbprint left behind on the decade, shown at The Museum of Fine Arts, houston; followed by In a Glass Cage at Rice Media Center. For information, call 713348-4853 or visit q-fest.com. $10.

EXPAND Your inner astronomy nerd will thank you after you check out this meteor shower. Photo by Bill Ingalls, NASA

Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower Party at Brazos Bookstore

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2421 Bissonnet

Space rules, but it sometimes feels inaccessible. During the meteor shower, Brazos Bookstore will livestream the annual bling-blinging of the star Delta in the Aquarius constellation during an event that includes a meteor-showers chit-chat by Dr. Christopher Johns-Krull of Rice University's Department of Physics and Astronomy. For information, call 713-523-0701 or visit brazosbookstore.com. Free.

EXPAND Houston Shakespeare Festival presents Twelfth Night will run through August 6 at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Photo by Brian Boeckman

Houston Shakepeare Festival presents Twelfth Night at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Friday, 8:15 p.m.

6000 Hermann Park

A young woman ends up ship-wrecked on a foreign coast, her twin brother in presumed dead in the disaster. This being a William Shakespeare play, allows for plenty complications to come of this, but of the elegantly elaborate kind. She diguises herself as a boy, goes to work for Duke Orsino, only to fall in love with Orsino. This is where Shakepeare really shines, the drama unfolds as the love between these two is complicated with the plot twists that we won't reveal. You'll have to head to the Miller Outdoor Theatre to learn the tale of these two. For information, visit houstonfestivalscompany.com or milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.