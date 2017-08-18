Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Get Into the Arcade at Discovery Green

EXPAND Colors that will make you smile and remember the youth Photo courtesy of Marianne Newsom and Sunny Sliger

Follow the yellow brick road, even if it's technically not a road but more of an intricately created display of colorful fringe and tassels that hang up above. It's Arcade, a whimsical installation on view now through November 15 at Discovery Green; and keep reading for more of this weekend's best bets.

Arcade at Discovery Green

Friday, All day

1500 McKinney

Downtown Houston is about to get a little cooler. Literally. A new art installation will provide both colorful beauty and some very welcomed shade to the outdoor park and events hub. Texas-based duo The Color Condition is building three separate installations, collectively titled Arcade, for the public area between Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center. The group will create the art from strips of tablecloths, shower curtains and painters’ drop cloths. “We wanted an installation that would have [a] longer shelf life, that could sustain the rain and could provide shade. So this ticked off all those boxes,” says Discovery Green’s marketing manager, Ren Mitchell. For information, visit discoverygreen.com or grbhouston.com. Free.

'80s Movie Night Trivia at Saint Arnold Brewery

Friday, 7 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Either you love the '80s or you hate the '80s, but what common ground unites both sides of the debate is a good old fashioned costume and trivia party. Test your wits about the decade that included Mr. T, Madonna, Anthony Michael Hall and Houston's own beloved, Patrick Swayze. Speaking of which, this trivia night lands right on Swayze's birthday so costumes in homage are very welcomed. Lace up your neon colored leggings and tease that hair up high, it's '80s night at Saint Arnold Brewery. For information, call 713-686-9494 or visit facebook.com/events. Free.

J. Cole will perform this Friday night at Toyota Center. Photo by Francisco Montes

J. Cole at Toyota Center

Friday, 8 p.m.

1510 Polk

Jermaine Cole is averse to the idea of fame. He’s famous, mostly for being an artist who endured student loans to release a few breakthrough mixtapes drenched with observations about the world in general and how it shaped him. Being someone who engages thought and attempts to change the narrative does. His current tour has yielded no big guests; its most striking image is Cole walking out in full prison garb, hair locked in a dreaded Afro and demeanor quite stoic. Cole raps about attempting to achieve a normal life while being low-level famous. He may have achieved this in some small part, but, as a multiplatinum-selling rapper, he’ll never go back to being anonymous. Life, regardless of hits like as “Lights Please,” “Crooked Smile” and “Deja Vu,” won’t allow it. For information, call 844-466-8849 or visit houstontoyotacenter.com. $29.50 to $125.50.

Houston Food Fest will host over 50 vendors to taste from, all that's left is to choose where to begin. Photo courtesy of Houston Food Fest

2017 Houston Food Fest at Hermann Square Park

Saturday, Noon

900 Smith

Houston has a healthy appetite, there's no denying that, however picking where to satisfy that is where it gets problematic. Are you in the mood for Indian, Chinese, how about Mexican add to that the bevy of new restaurants on your own "must-taste-list"; picking where to chow down though just got a bit simpler thanks to the Houston Food Fest. Only in it's first year, but with more than 50 vendors to taste from and ten hours to digest it all you'll be able to taste those restaurants you've been dying to try. For information, visit houstonfoodfest.com. $5 to $75.

EXPAND Try your luck at bingo, but don't forget your lucky underwear, the $700 cash prize depends on it. Photo by Ray Kuglar

Bingo Night Hosted by Houston Coogs Aquatics Team at The Heights Villa

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

3600 Michaux

Four corners, vertical, horizontal diagonal even, be clear on the rules first but than know that in bingo there's plenty of ways to win and that's what will keep you going back for another round. This Saturday the Houston Coogs Aquatics Team will host their own bingo night before the school year starts. They'll have food and drink available for purchase and even adult drinks for those interested in amping up their bingo night. Your entry fee buys you ten games and one blackout round, pack your lucky totem — the $700 cash prize depends on it. For information, facebook.com/events. $25 to $35.