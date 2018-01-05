Big Freedia Bounces To Town With Booty-Shaking Show

There’s one rule to Big Freedia’s music that her fans already know: everything sounds better with a little more bounce. The Queen Diva and principal lead of the New Orleans bounce music style is gracing Texans with a mini-tour through the Lone Star State, which includes a stop in Houston on January 6 at White Oak Music Hall.

“I’m very excited because of the love in Texas when The Queen Diva comes. We come to have a good time. It’s a big ass-shaking party,” Freedia said. “People can come get their exercise on and learn some dance moves. I’m excited to start off the new year with this mini-tour in Texas.”

Big Freedia has performed in the music industry since the late '90s, and after years of hard work, she’s finally being recognized for her art and distinct sound. She’s pioneered the bounce music movement, which emphasizes the fun and carefree style of rap and also evokes a certain style of dancing. The high-energy music can be characterized with lots of call-and-response action, a vigorous number of beats per minute, and the twerking it can illicit from the crowd.