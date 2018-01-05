Big Freedia Bounces To Town With Booty-Shaking Show

There’s one rule to Big Freedia’s music that her fans already know: everything sounds better with a little more bounce. The Queen Diva and principal lead of the New Orleans bounce music style is gracing Texans with a mini-tour through the Lone Star State, which includes a stop in Houston on January 6 at White Oak Music Hall.
“I’m very excited because of the love in Texas when The Queen Diva comes. We come to have a good time. It’s a big ass-shaking party,” Freedia said. “People can come get their exercise on and learn some dance moves. I’m excited to start off the new year with this mini-tour in Texas.”
Big Freedia has performed in the music industry since the late '90s, and after years of hard work, she’s finally being recognized for her art and distinct sound. She’s pioneered the bounce music movement, which emphasizes the fun and carefree style of rap and also evokes a certain style of dancing. The high-energy music can be characterized with lots of call-and-response action, a vigorous number of beats per minute, and the twerking it can illicit from the crowd.
As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. To attempt describing Freedia’s music using words alone doesn't cut it. This task is best done through a video, so go ahead and take a few minutes to soak in her style.
There’s lot of spunky attitude. She proudly reps New Orleans as well as her ambiguous gender. There are short shorts and tons of rump shaking. And that’s exactly what her concerts are like as well. With Freedia, there's no pretense — just music, bounce and a guaranteed evening of fun.
Freedia says people should ”Come comfortable and come ready to shake their asses.”
She is no stranger to Houston, having toured most recently in July 2017. For this concert, she will perform some of her recent music as well as some of her older hits, and she'll get members of the crowd on stage too.
"I'll have people come on stage when it’s that moment, and they’ll have a chance for crowd participation," she said. (Translation: Bring your A-game because there will be a dance contest.)
Her style has caught the attention of fans and musicians alike. She’s collaborated with RuPaul as well as appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race. The Queen Diva also caught the royal attention of Queen Bey, who gave her a voice-over cameo on "Formation."
"I’m very blessed to work with great artists. I’m very grateful for them wanting to work with The Queen Diva and make it something special and unique. [My music is] a unique style, and it is an honor for me to be on their track," Freedia says.
She's been making big waves in the entertainment industry in recent years. In addition to her music, she also has a show on FUSE that follows all her escapades in her native New Orleans. Her show, Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce, was honored with the 2014 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program, besting Project Runway, Cyndi Lauper's Still So Unusual and AMC's Small Town Security.
Big Freedia performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main. For information, call 713-237-0370 or visit whiteoakmusichall.com. $20.
