Caalo Xan Offers Houston Great Sci-Fi Radio Plays

I consume a LOT of science fiction and surreal radio plays, mostly Doctor Who stuff out of Big Finish but also things along the Welcome to Nightvale line. So when I heard that there was a homegrown radio play entering its third season right here in Houston, I jumped in as soon as humanly possible!

Caalo Xan is as comfortable as brain-candy pulp novel or that battered leather jacket every geek I’ve ever known has owned at one point or another. To sum it up in the simplest terms it’s the story of the titular character, the leader of a band of rogues and ne’er-do-wells who takes on jobs for the Black Hand Guild. Yes, it’s essentially Firefly, but then again so is a lot of the great sci fi forwards and backwards in time so we’re using that mostly as a fixed point to measure from.

I started out in the series at Season 3, and it’s a very comfortable show to ease into at any point. Jude Vivona and Keith Ruether have crafted a well-built world full of colorful characters, concepts and races. Each episode and season opens with a handy recap that ensures a listener will be able to pick up wherever he left off.