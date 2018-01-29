Burger King's Advertising Brilliance on Net Neutrality is Profound

What a time to be alive. Last week, Burger King released a commercial as profound as any of the films that were just nominated for Oscars. Turns out a subversive fast food commercial could have saved net neutrality, folks. If only it had been on time.

With more than a million views on YouTube, the new Burger King ad is a filmed prank. Inside a Burger King, cashiers sell Whoppers the same way we could soon be buying internet access now that net neutrality has been repealed. Using fast food customers as test subjects, the scenario plays out like a social experiment that students discuss in classrooms.

For months, some of the brightest minds on the planet were screaming from the rooftops about what could happen if Net Neutrality was repealed. The basic principle was that internet service providers should be prohibited from blocking or slowing access to websites and applications.

But the Federal Communications Commission removed this protection on December 14 and now ISPs are free to block or throttle content, which would allow them to handicap competitors and block political opinions they disagree with.