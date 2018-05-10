Sparkle Like a Markle and Celebrate the Royal Wedding in Houston

There are so many questions about the upcoming wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Who designed the gown, will Prince Philip say something inappropriate, and which members of the extended royal family will wear something hideous?

With an American about to become part of "The Firm," there's a definite buzz stateside as we get ready for the upcoming May 19 nuptials between Miss Meghan Markle and Henry "Harry" of Wales at Windsor Castle.

Over at the British American Foundation of Texas, they're time-shifting their Royal Wedding Party to a more civilized 8 a.m. start (the wedding actually begins at 6 a.m. CST), and doing it up right with television coverage, mimosas, games and plenty of hats and fascinators.

"You cannot have a British-American wedding without the wearing of hats," says Kay Thomson, executive director of BAFTX. Several guests selected their hats a few weeks ago when local milliner Gabriela Dror held a trunk show, giving them what could be an edge when it comes to the hat contest.