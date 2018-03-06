18 Interesting Photos to Discover at the FotoFest 2018 Biennial

FotoFest offers a region-wide showcase of photography beginning with "home base" — a celebration of India and new media in the Washington Avenue Arts District and Asia Society Texas Center — plus satellite exhibits at dozens of participating spaces (galleries, coffee shops, museums, schools). We've selected a few interesting samples from this year's show and, if you like what you see, be sure to visit FotoFest 2018 Biennial's website at fotofest2018.art to chart your own exploratory course.
Alex Chettan, The Coconut Seller, by Bangalore, India-based photographer Indu Antony, from the series "Manifest," is on view in the FotoFest 2018 Biennial, "INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art."
Photo courtesy of the artist and FotoFest International
FotoFest 2018 Biennial, "INDIA: Contemporary Photographic and New Media Art"
March 10-April 22, 2018
Opening night party: 8 to 11 p.m. March 9 (Silver Street Studios)
Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, fotofest2018.art
Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter, fotofest2018.art
The Silos at Sawyer Yards, 1502 Sawyer, fotofest2018.art
Asia Society Texas Center, Louisa Sarofim Gallery, 1370 Southmore Boulevard, 713-496-9901, asiasociety.org/texas
"Discoveries of the Meeting Place"
View works from 2016's International Meeting Place Portfolio Review for Artists.
March 10-April 22, 2018
Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, fotofest2018.art/discoveries.aspx
Artist Richard Tuschman draws inspiration from the painter Edward Hopper to evoke the timeless and universal themes of solitude, alienation and longing in his series, "Hopper Meditations." Shown: Pink Bedroom (Daydream)
Photo by Richard Tuschman, courtesy of Anya Tish Gallery
Richard Tuschman, "Hopper Meditations"
February 23-March 31, 2018
Anya Tish Gallery, 4411 Montrose Boulevard, 713-524-2299, anyatishgallery.com
Isabelle Perreau explores the metamorphosis that occurs throughout a woman's life — encompassing body, mind and spirit — in her exhibit, "Féminitude, A Path Towards Femininity."
Photo by Isabelle Perreau, courtesy of Archway Gallery
Isabelle Perreau, "Féminitude, A Path Towards Femininity"
March 3-April 5, 2018
Archway Gallery, 2305 Dunlavy, 713-522-2409, archwaygallery.com
Houston-based artist Cobra McVey photographs found object assemblages that represent the king, queen, progeny and members of the court in a futuristic kingdom. Shown: Makeover Kingdom (detail)
Photo courtesy of the artist and Art League Houston
Houston-based photographer Britt Thomas explores issues related to infertility in "Just Relax." Shown: Stimming Stomach
Photo courtesy of the artist and Art League Houston
Los Angeles-based artist Rodrigo Valenzuela's created The Unwaged, a single-channel video that addresses unpaid labor, volunteering and the intern culture in the capital market.
Film still courtesy of the artist and Art League Houston
Cobra McVey, "Makeover Kingdom"
Britt Thomas, "Just Relax"
Rodrigo Valenzuela, "The Unwaged"
Art League Houston
March 23-May 5, 2018
Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. March 23
Art League Houston, 1953 Montrose, 713-523-9530, artleaguehouston.org
Collaborators Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh documented contemporary LGBTQ+ life in Delhi, India, a country where anti-sodomy laws were reinstated in 2013. Shown: Sonal #1
Photo courtesy of the artists and sepiaEYE, New York, New York
Sunil Gupta and Charan Singh, "Dissent and Desire"
January 20-April 29, 2018
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose, 713-284-8250, camh.org
National Geographic photographer Greg Davis has just returned from a year in India where he filmed a documentary primarily focused on the culture of gurus and the relationship they have to the class structure and culture of India.
Photo by Greg Davis, courtesy of G Spot Contemporary (detail)
Every 12th year, millions of devoted pilgrims attend the world's largest spiritual pilgrimage, India's Kumbh Mela, at the confluence of three holy rivers. Greg Davis photographed the event and directed a short film, Cloth Paper Dreams.
Photo by Greg Davis, courtesy of G Spot Contemporary
Greg Davis, "India's Kumbh Mela"
March 3-31, 2018
G Spot Contemporary Art Gallery, 310 East 9th, 713-806-6789, gspotgallery.com
AnnieLaurie Erickson investigates the physical apparatus of the Internet and digital surveillance. "Into the Digital Mesh" includes works from her ongoing "Data Shadows" series, which examines the traces of information we leave online.
Interactive video still courtesy of the artist and Galveston Arts Center
Leigh Merrill combines thousands of images taken of the urban landscape to create digitally simulated environments that occupy the fine border between the real and the imagined. Shown: Blue Crush (four panels).
Photos courtesy of Leigh Merrill and Galveston Arts Center
Paho Mann investigates our personal and cultural relationships to the objects we collect and environments we inhabit, while addressing ideas of value, memory, and desire. Shown: Chair, Stump, Teacup (broken).
Photos courtesy of Paho Mann and Galveston Arts Center
AnnieLaurie Erickson, "Into the Digital Mesh"
Paho Mann and Leigh Merrill, "Collections, Keepstakes, Souvenirs"
March 3-April 15, 2018
Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, Galveston, 409-763-2403, galvestonartscenter.org
During World War I, Austin Oberwetter — a Texas soldier fighting in France with the 23rd Engineers — used his camera to capture powerful images of war and destruction.
Photo by Austin Oberwetter, courtesy of The Heritage Society (detail)
Austin Oberwetter, "A View from the Trenches: The Oberwetter World War I Collection"
February 21-April 28, 2018
The Heritage Society Museum Gallery, 1100 Bagby, 713-655-1912, heritagesociety.org
Effigy #2 by Richard Misrach from the series "Border Cantos," part of Houston Center for Photography's group show, "Margin and Center," which critically engages with the visual impact of artificial lines that divide one thing from another.
Photo by Richard Misrach
For Freedoms, "Margin and Center"
March 9-April 29, 2018
Artists' reception: 5:30-8 p.m. March 9
Houston Center for Photography, 1441 West Alabama, 713-529-4755, hcponline.org
Horticulture enthusiast Gary Irish displays a series of images in the back gallery, in conjunction with "Breath and Bullets" by painter Danielle Frankenthal in the front gallery. Shown: Nolina texana, by Gary Irish
Photo by Gary Irish, courtesy of Nicole Longnecker Gallery
Gary Irish
April 7-May 12, 2018
Artist's reception: 5 to 8 p.m. April 7
Nicole Longnecker Gallery, 2625 Colquitt, 346-800-2780, longneckergallery.com
Vladimir Frumin traveled to the ancient city of Varanasi in northern India and, while there, became interested in the street life of pilgrims and locals. Shown: Varanasi Street by Vladimir Frumin.
Photo courtesy of the artist and Russian Cultural Center Our Texas
Photojournalist Lola Vayner captured the creative elite of southern India: musicians, dancers, translators and journalists. Shown: Flutist Vishnubhotla Vijay Kumar by Lola Vayner, from the series "La Boheme."
Photo courtesy of the artist and Russian Cultural Center Our Texas
Vladimir Frumin and Lola Vayner: "India Visible and Invisible"
March 9-April 20, 2018
Artists' reception: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Russian Cultural Center Our Texas, 2337 Bissonnet, 713-395-3301, facebook.com/events/1980030355572059
Susie Tommaney is a contributing writer who enjoys covering the lively arts and culture scene in Houston and surrounding areas, connecting creative makers with the Houston Press readers to make every week a great one.
