Houston Choreographers Inspired by Reality TV and Early Punker Valeska Gert

It's not often that hip-hop, ballet, game shows and tap can share the same stage but, when it happens, you just know that things are going to get interesting. This year's choreographer's showcase serves up a veritable smorgasbord of delights, with literally something for everyone on the program in Houston Choreographers X6.

The midway jewel in the crown for Dance Month at the Kaplan Theatre, presented by the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston, brings together works by half a dozen choreographers. Maxine Silberstein, artistic director for Dance Month, says the committee looks for veteran choreographers who have produced works in the past, but who may not always get a chance to present regularly to Houston audiences.

Tehillah Hartman (Open Dance Project) riffs on game shows with What is the Highest Price?, set to music by composer Jonathan Kinsey. "That piece is really going to explore themes of identity and self worth," says Silberstein. "It’s using a game theme, like contestants competing to win, like in a game show. There’s spoken text and music and the music is inspired from popular TV game shows that contain elements of improvisation, quizzes, puzzles, luck of the draw and survival."