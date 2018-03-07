“Wish Upon a Star” at Insomnia Gallery’s Disney Fan Art Show

You may have missed International Fanworks Day last month, but it’s never too late to celebrate with Insomnia Gallery. Just throw on your Mickey Mouse ears, make your way to Houston’s East End and soak in the fan-made creations at “Wish Upon a Star: A Disney Fan Art Show.”

“I just wanted to do a fun fan art show and I was looking around, seeing [what] people have done, and I just didn’t recall ever seeing a Disney fan art show here in Houston,” says idea man and Insomnia Gallery owner Chris Unclebach. “And that’s massive – 95 years’ worth of material to cover and such a beloved part of so many people’s lives. [It] seemed kind of obvious and kind of weird that I hadn’t seen one take place before. I know Disney is super protective of their property, but we thought we’d just go for it.”

Unclebach says he expects to see a lot of princess art, but hopes to see some of the early cartoons and older classics represented, too, like Bambi and The Jungle Book. Regardless of content, however, what Unclebach really wants to see is a little extra creativity.