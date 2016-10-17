menu

Dive Into DEEP: Seaspace With Karen Stokes Dance

7 Reasons to Visit Tomball


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dive Into DEEP: Seaspace With Karen Stokes Dance

Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Natalie de la Garza
Members of Karen Stokes Dance in Sea from DEEP: Seaspace.
Members of Karen Stokes Dance in Sea from DEEP: Seaspace.
Photo by Lynn Lane
A A

When dance-maker Karen Stokes cut a section on the Houston Ship Channel from her piece Hometown in 2003, she had no idea if she’d ever return to it. But now, more than a decade later, that piece has blossomed into a multi-year initiative, which culminates with DEEP: Seaspace, a celebration of human exploration and innovation through two of the city’s defining institutions: the Houston Ship Channel and NASA, sea and space.

Four years ago, as she began looking at locations for site-specific work, Stokes knew one thing: “I need a site on the ship channel.” Unfortunately, the federal government had other ideas.

Related Stories

“You can’t get to the ship channel very easily because of Homeland Security,” says Stokes. “So that was an interesting roadblock right away.” It’s one reason the vast majority of Houstonians may not be very familiar with the Houston Ship Channel, especially its beauty. “At night it’s like castles of light from these industrial complexes, and the sheer ingenuity of it all is kind of mind-boggling.”

From the industrialism and man-made ingenuity of the Houston Ship Channel in Sea, Stokes shifts to Space, the second half of the program. “[For Space]I wanted the sense of awe and wonder that you can have when you look up at the stars and think about the universe.”

Her research for Space led Stokes to NASA and astronaut Steve Bowen, through a fortuitous connection – “a student of mine, a beautiful dancer,” says Stokes. “[She] almost whispered to me, ‘I don’t know if this would be of interest to you, but my dad is an astronaut.’”

“Actually that would be of interest to me,” Stokes recalls saying, laughing. Stokes interviewed Bowen and four ship captains to create audio prologues for both sections that will play as audience members are seated. Stokes says the inclusion of their words gives the piece “some context” as she weaves between two worlds, one very literal and one abstract and interpretive, but both of which allow Stokes to get to the heart of the piece.

“I think this whole project is looking at the human species from the standpoint of our goodness and what we can do when we work together, what we’re capable of when we’re good.”

Performances are scheduled for October 20-22 at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-315-2525 or visit karenstokesdance.org$15 to $38.50.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

800 Bagby St.
Houston, TX 77002

713-315-2525

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >