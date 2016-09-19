DIY Venues Are What's Keeping Houston's Comedy Scene Alive

Not TV, not streamed, it's live Photo by Imagination Film

It's hard to argue that the comedy club isn't going the way of the dinosaur, right? Your life is already littered with SO MUCH COMEDY, and in more mediums that most can handle.YouTube stars vomit content just begging for your attention, you've got piles of unread meme stream across your Facebook feed daily, Twitter is actively spitting out new killer material every nano-second.

The sheer volume of humor (both good and irredeemably terrible) that you has instant access to is almost staggering, thinking in terms of entertainment history. So it'd be easy just to say "Live comedy? That's a game of the past, old man!" Well despite these truths, Houston's very own Secret Group is one of the many live venues that's bucking that mentality.

Back in the day, comedy clubs were the only places to see a living, breathing, performing stand-up comic (outside of a strip club, perhaps). But those clubs, which did big business, had strict rules, high cover charges and gave very little freedom to the performers. Woody Allen, now known as one of the greatest film directors of all-time, started his journey as a club comic. But after a few years of massive critical success, Allen walked away from the art-form, never to return. A big part of that self-imposed exile was his harsh work schedules, which has describes as about three weeks in a town, doing two shows, seven nights a week with three on weekends. Then he'd be shipped of the next berg's chuckle hut to do it again. The comic had no say in the matter, and he wanted to work that's how the system churned.

For the audience members, club comedy meant that better get ready to drop some dough if you want to laugh. The term "two drink mike" is common from the club-era, and it means every person must purchase at least two drinks from the bar to watch a set. Not unreasonable, until you realize you might be paying upwards of 20 bucks for a beer! Unfair? Sure. But when you're the only game in town, a club could do what it pleased. So after forking over 35-40 bucks per tickets, now you're getting slapped with upwards of 40 dollars extra, just to watch. That system has been despised by comedy fans forever, and comics don't love it either. Stand-ups, especially those in the "featured" or "opener" stage, are hungry for as many different kind of people to watch their work as possible. Comics live off the feedback a crowd gives them, as most will tell you, laughter is what makes or breaks a joke. The quality of the comedy is what matters, not whether you bought drinks or not.

The Secret Group, and other DIY comedy collectives like them (Rec Room, Station Theater, BETA, The Joke Joint and CSz Houston among them), have their minds focused on the stuff that matters: the material, the performers, the fun. "Two Drink Mikes" are going the way of the cocktail waitress and those classic '80s brick wall backgrounds. Houston's new spots for laughs are usually BYOB or donation bars. Forget big cover charges, or huge mark ups by clubs - most local acts charge on the pay-what-you-can model, and often don't go above 10 bucks.

And clubs owners are no longer faceless gatekeepers - they're fellow comics, booking shows for themselves and their friends. On the local level, we're seeing a boom in quality comedy because more and more often, audiences are feeling a part of Houston's comedy scene an want to see it thrive. Even visiting stand-ups, headliners with bigger names, TV credits and national profiles, are more and more often hunting for the smaller venue with the better crowd — young people educated on comedy, people that are already into your off-kilter style of wit, and are not just club hoppers looking for generic entertainment to kill the night.

It takes a lot to get potential fans to actually leave their house and go see some stand-up, or improv, or sketch. After all: why make that commitment when you can catch a comic online for (essentially) free? But despite the prevalence of free comedy online, people are making a conscious decision. They are voting with their attendance, saying the want to enjoy comedy in that classic way - they want to laugh with company.

There's something otherworldly about a group of strangers laughing together, something impossible to replicate through your phone. DIY comedy venues, much like their '80s punk counterparts, are making that commercial comedy experience logically and financially possible by making the barriers to entry almost negligible. And the result is clear: Houstonians seem to be sampling live comedy like never before. So keep those ticket prices low, keep the BYOB signs up and keep the comics in control. Now let's go have a laugh!