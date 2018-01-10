Don't Fall For The Wobbly Wheel Scam

Recently, Houston has been the feeding ground for a slimy type of predator, cruising our roads like sharks looking for wounded prey. But unlike sharks, which are only doing what comes natural to them, and who are part of a beneficial cycle, the predators working Houston’s Southwest side, are a specific type of criminal that target the vulnerable and unaware. These are the “Wobbly Wheel” scam artists, and the sooner all of them are out of commission, the safer our city will be.

The way these criminals work is they pull up alongside another car and try to get the driver’s attention, usually yelling frantically, and pointing at their potential victim’s vehicle. Then they'll tell their mark that his or her “wheel is wobbling so badly it's about to fall off” or some variation of this lie. These creeps travel in packs and will then follow their understandably concerned victims into a parking lot, where one of them will “helpfully” offer to fix this catastrophic mechanical failure “for free”, out of the goodness of their hearts. Then they hit their victim up for hundreds of dollars to cover the cost of a non-existent part they've installed, and escort them to the nearest ATM.

These creeps are good at this scam, preying on the elderly, or other vulnerable people who believe they might believe they have a real emergency on their hands. Once they have their victims isolated, the potential for intimidation or worse is obvious.