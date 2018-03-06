How the Age of Ike Extended Well Beyond the Fabulous '50s

The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s

By William I. Hitchcock

672 pp.

$35

Simon & Schuster

We all know Ike, right? Had that famous campaign slogan. Hero and leader U.S. forces in World War II. Avuncular, grandfatherly type whose blandness was a trademark and who probably liked to spend more time on the golf links than in the briefing room or in the Oval Office. That's DDE in a nutshell, right?

Well, no. What Hitchock had done here in probably the definitive biography of our 34th president and his two terms is not only upend that image, but argues that Eisenhower's time at the helm was not only incredible active, challenging, and reflective of the times, but set the stage for what happened in the '60s and beyond.