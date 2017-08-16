Ten Easy Ways to Beat the August Houston Heat

The Astros are racing toward the playoffs...and doing so in a climate-controlled ballpark. Photo by Marco Torres

Over the course of the remaining month, you’re likely going to hear something along the lines of the following on at least a couple of occasions: “Man, August needs to get over with it so it’s not so damn hot outside.” This is certainly a fair sentiment, as August certainly ranks as the hottest month here in the Bayou City. Of course, to assume the heat tempers (no pun intended) after August is pure lunacy. If anything, September in Houston is just as brutal as August. Point being, it’s hot in Houston, it’s been hot in Houston for a while now, and for at least the next six weeks or so, it’s going to continue to be hot in Houston.

On top of that, Houston isn’t Phoenix. This isn’t some city where you can step out of the 100-degree sun and into the 80-degree shade. Thanks to humidity, there is literally no escaping the sweltering summer heat. In short, now is the time to find activities that are indoors, or at least in close proximity to indoors. Fortunately, Houston doesn’t lack for options when it comes to activities that don’t involve sweating through your T-shirt. (This list is in alphabetical order.)

Karbach features a beer garden and restaurant. Photo by Troy Fields

BREWERY TOURS

Not all local breweries are climate-controlled, though fortunately, a number are. If you’ve been making plans to go on a tour of local breweries in and around Houston, now is the time. In addition to established forces in the local scene like St. Arnold’s and Karbach (which features a climate-controlled bar/restaurant), Houston is home to a number of other top-flight breweries, including but not limited to Platypus, Spindletap, Holler, No Label, and Brash.

Sturgill Simpson will play Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on September 7. Photo by Francisco Montes

CONCERTS GALORE

Sure, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is THE venue in the Houston area for major concerts, and White Oak Music Hall’s Lawn is great also. That said, there are a number of Houston-area venues that are a bit more, shall we say, climate-controlled. On tap at House of Blues in the coming weeks are City and Colour (August 28) and Ben Folds (September 14), while Revention offers up Modest Mouse on September 12 and the Flaming Lips on September 29. Toyota Center continues to bring in big acts like J. Cole (August 18) and Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull (September 22). Meanwhile, Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land has really emerged as a force on the local scene since opening earlier this year, and features Mary J. Blige (August 25) and Sturgill Simpson (September 7) in the coming weeks.

Kung Fu Saloon offers a bevy of free arcade games. Photo by Lauren Kattchee

GET YOUR GAME ON

It's no coincidence that places like Dave & Buster’s absolutely bank during the summer. It’s hot as hell outside, and people – particularly those with children – are looking for something to do. Why not play some pop-a-shot or skee-ball while knocking down a glass or two of overpriced beer? Are you a young, upwardly mobile type who has no time for children or those who choose to have them? Head on over to Kung Fu Saloon on Washington for a little Sunday Funday, complete with free arcade games like NBA Jam and Street Fighter II. Hell, Track 21 out near Katy offers indoor go-kart racing year-round.

Dunkirk is getting rave reviews and raking in big dollars. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

GO TO THE MOVIES

True story: in 2011, that one summer day where it got up to like 108 degrees, I went to the movies. All day. Couldn’t tell you what I saw that day, and August isn’t exactly peak season at the cinema anyway. That said, the theaters are dark and climate-controlled, and you’re not paying the AC bill. Plus, Dunkirk is apparently very good.

If you're going to ice skate during a Houston summer, you'll need to do so indoors. Photo courtesy of Nasir Khan via Flickr Commons

ICE SKATING

It's damn near 100 degrees outside again today. Why not flip the narrative and pretend you’re basking in some winter paradise? The Galleria has an ice skating rink, as does Memorial City Mall. Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center offers daily public skating sessions, as does Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex. Had enough of the Houston heat? Pretend you’re enjoying a Minnesota winter.