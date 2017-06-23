Houston's Emancipation Park Has Been Renovated But Are African Americans Really Free?

Children playing on a recent afternoon at the renovated Emancipation Park. Photo by Margaret Downing

In 2017, the year the City of Houston managed to unveil the newly renovated Emancipation Park—a cornerstone in black Houston, the city celebrated the weekend of Juneteenth, while the verdict of the Philando Castile murder trial was rendered, and at no surprise to the black community it was a painful “Not Guilty”. It occurred to me, “How do I keep my own son from becoming the next hashtag?”

I think Common said it best:

“Freedom is like religion to us

Justice is juxtapostionin’ us

Justice for all just ain’t specific enough…”

Sure as African Americans, we are no longer bound to the atrocities of a plantation, nor are we physically bound by shackles, but we are far from being free in this “land of the free”. To be blunt, because we do not believe in blurring the lines of color, how “free” are we?

My son is a 14-year-old mocha colored, intelligent, respectful, young man. He does what most kids do his age in the summer time—hoopin’ at the neighborhood court (that which our HOA dues pay for) walks to friends’ houses with his red Nike Elite back pack because he carries his snacks, water, inhaler, and his wireless game controller.

We teach him the rules to survive this walk to and from home should he be approached by an officer. First, if stopped, take your back pack off of your back and tell the police officer that your ID is in your bag and that you will empty its contents on the ground instead of reaching in the bag for said ID.

Next, live to come home to tell your father and me and we will handle it, but you need to make it home. Lastly, always make sure that you have your proper identification on you so that you have proof that your black ass lives in this gated community.

Before and during the Restoration Period African Americans, both free and enslaved, were mandated by the Confederate South to carry “papers” to prove their “freedom” when passing from one part of the South to another, so that in the event they were stopped by bounty hunters/slave catchers, or police officers, they weren’t lynched immediately.

Although a host of men were lynched regardless of their proof—sound familiar? All of the “free” African American males in the last 3 years have been lynched in the same manner in which countless others were during that time period. Most of the rhetoric is exactly the same too, “He must have been a thug.”, “What did he do?”, “He must have looked suspicious.”, so tell me what do you do when the police come to your home in the middle of the night with their gun drawn in your face? Are you still “free”? Do we still need to ask those same questions?

In a state where Juneteenth is highly celebrated, which houses the fourth largest city in the United States, Houston has a booming population of African Americans from all backgrounds we are still profiled as “thugs”—which by the way is the new “N” word.

In 2012, while living in Fort Bend County, Fresno, TX to be exact (a neighborhood known to be predominantly black), my husband and I were awakened to the sound of crunching grass and LED flashlights of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s department.

I remember tapping my husband on the shoulder and asking him did he see the lights in our backyard, followed by a loud banging at our front door. We opened the door and to my utter disbelief we were met with seven Fort Bend County Sheriff’s department officers all had their guns drawn, and a K-9 unit.

“Get down! Put your hands up!”

“What is going on! Y’all are not going to come into my house like this! I have babies in here!” “Put your hands up!” they yelled. “It’s fine.” he said. And as he put he put his hands up I began to cry. One black officer asked, “Sir, can you gather your family and y’all wait in the garage while we search your home? We had an officer in pursuit of a black male suspect. This was a foot pursuit and the officer said that he saw the suspect enter in your home.”

“I will, but I have three kids in here and you make it quick and do not point another gun in my face in front of my family.” The officer quickly returned to the garage and said, “We are very sorry sir; it’s obvious you all were sleeping and we are in the wrong home. I’m sorry sir.”

Ironically, the scariest part for in all of that for my husband was being shot to death in front of our family, and being emasculated by another man in front of our son.

The fear wasn’t death, because he knows that being black, given the climate of today’s culture, your skin color makes you a walking target. But we are “free” right? We were emancipated, right?

Emancipation Park is symbolic to the freedom that so, many slaves died fighting to see and for that I am grateful, but forgive me if I am not leaping for joy at thought of this painful reminder that our “freedom” has yet to be sold to us and we are still fighting to be “freed”.

“…What I told you is what your grandparents tried to tell me: that this is your country, that this is your world, that this is your body, and you must find some way to live within all of it.” — Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates