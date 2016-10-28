Every Cheap, Easy, Last-Minute Costume Idea You'll Ever Need

You've always wanted to be a theme park, right? Monica Fuentes

Don't have a costume for the weekend yet? You're not alone. In fact, I'm literally right there with you. While my roommate and I have discussed maybe going as a Press Your Luck player and Whammy, that does sound like a lot of work to be honest, especially with so many events going on this weekend. But luckily for you and I, we here at the Houston Press love last minute Halloween costumes. Can't get enough of them in fact. Don't believe us? Take a trip back in time with us to visit the Ghosts of Cheap Costumes Past to see if you can find some last minute inspiration.

Top Ten Totally Lame Last-Minute Halloween Costumes - You have everything you need for those costumes just laying around the house. Unless you're living a better life than us. Maybe you are. Do you.

Drugstore Halloween: Cheap Last-Minute Costumes Without the Crowd - Because you're going to get all the forced socialization you need while you're in costume.

Halloween Costumes for People Who Hate Halloween Costumes - Peer pressure is the worst, right?

Last-Minute Halloween Costumes: 7 Quick, Horrifying Ones Sure to Satisfy - Remember when Bane was just a guy with a silly voice instead of a hero to the alt-right?

Top 10 Dirt Cheap Rock Star Halloween Costumes - Because being G.G. Allin is always a good idea, even when it's not Halloween. (Please don't be G.G. Allin.)

Awesomely Lame Halloween Costumes You Can Make At Home - In which we created the least offensive Human Centipede costume ever.

Top 5 Lazy and Cheap Halloween Costumes, Couples Edition - Batman and Superman in Love will never go out of style.

The Best Cheap and Lazy Halloween Costumes of 2015 - This election has been going on so long that Sexy Donald Trump's Hair was a joke we made last year. Sigh.

The 6 Best Cheap and Lazy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes of 2014 - Fun fact: that's me playing the worst superhero ever in this post.

Top Five: Lame Halloween Costumes - It just... it just seems like every year there's a "the Texans are bad" costume. I wonder why that might be.

Five Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for Geeks and Nerds - Want to see how much the culture has changed? Look at this post from 2009 and be awed.

Your Last-Minute Costuming Guide for Comicpalooza - What we do once a year, cosplayers do year round. Just be careful with your eyes.

