Exclusive, Limited Time Only, Pre-Sale Opportunity for Houston Press Artopia®

EXPAND Houston Press Artopia® 2016 featured wall-to-wall art, rocking bands, fashion, culture, libations and food. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Houston Press Artopia® 2017, one of our premiere signature events, brings together the best from the city's art and culture scene. Set for January 28, 2017, this is the place to see and be seen while indulging in culture, fashion, art, music and food.

Tickets technically don't go on sale until 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, but we've got the inside scoop on this one.

This exclusive pre-sale opportunity begins at 10 a.m. November 15 and ends at 9 a.m. November 18. Houston Press

Through advanced technology that rivals Doctor Who's TARDIS, you can actually purchase tickets before they go on sale. Don't delay – this window in time only lasts from 10 a.m. November 15 through 9 a.m. November 18 – offering an exclusive pre-sale opportunity before tickets open up to the general public.

Visit our ticket portal and enter the exclusive pre-sale promo code: ART17

Don't miss this social event of the season and lock in your tickets now for 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter Street.

In addition to an immersive art experience, guests will have an up-close look at fashion shows styled by Zahzi Events (featuring favorite local designers KYRA and VICREN), live music (we've already booked The Beans and Black Kite), plus so much more.

We also will honor the 2017 winners of the MasterMind® Awards, sponsored by Stella Artois. The three winners – and we're not naming names just yet – will each receive a no-strings-attached check for $2,000 and will be featured in a special section of the Houston Press. It's our way of recognizing these local individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact in the local arts community.

General admission tickets range from $45 to $60. Jumper Maybach VIP admission tickets range from $75 to $100 and include complimentary valet, access to the Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with seating and private bar, a catered spread, and an up-close look at Maybach's colorful art.

For more information, visit HoustonPressArtopia.com.

