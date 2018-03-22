Quid Pro Quo, Clarice: Explain Stormy Daniels To My Kids And I’ll Explain Gay Marriage To Yours

Every time our country takes a halting step forward in advancing civil rights for women or minorities, a certain faction of Helen Lovejoys inevitably fret that their offspring will be irreparably traumatized (or worse) if they get wind of the existence of homosexual weddings or women wearing pants. Focus on the Family alone has pages of material online to support the parent who want to steer The Children clear of homos and unwed mothers.

And as a parent myself, I have other concerns. 14 months of the Trump Administration have raised many issues I’m frankly bewildered about how to discuss with my kids. So here’s an offer – an explanation exchange, if you will – I’ll explain scaaary concepts like gay marriage and transgender rights to your children if you’ll do the same for mine. Here, I’ll start:

“Kids, sexual orientation is a complicated thing, largely determined by biological and hormonal factors. However, it’s important to realize that it’s perfectly normal if a man wants to marry a man, or a woman wants to marry a woman. Even better, it’s now legal for them to do so in the U.S. So if you see a man holding hands with another man, or a woman kissing a woman, it’s no weirder (or more ‘icky’, to use a word you’re fond of), than when Mom and Dad do the same.”



See how easy that was? If your kids are a little older, you can talk about Obergefell v. Hodges and Prop 8 and how children raised by same-sex couples fare just as well as those raised by hetero couples, especially if their parents are married.