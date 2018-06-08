Mary Shelley Biopic Explores the Nature of Monsters

There’s an old joke that goes, “Intelligence is knowing that Frankenstein ISN’T the monster. Wisdom is knowing that Frankenstein IS the monster.” Director Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Mary Shelley is the perfect expression of that joke.

Written by Emma Jensen and starring Elle Fanning in the title role, the film follows a young Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin through her tumultuous romance with Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth) up to the publication of her most famous work, Frankenstein. Their lives are explored across the great scandals and emotional upheavals that Mary suffered throughout her early adulthood, from the loss of her daughter to the isolation from her father to the indignity of having her novel published anonymously and popularly attributed to her famous husband.

These are just the peaks and valleys in the story, though, and in all honestly they don’t really describe what Mary Shelley is truly about. The film works very hard at drawing a parallel between Frankenstein’s creature and the life of Mary herself. Fanning brings a wonderfully understated strength to the character. She often seems quiet and even at times lacking agency. However, it makes the brilliant moments when she does stand and assert herself all the more satisfying.