The Five Podcasts Everyone Should Listen to at Least Once

Whether it’s looking for something different as the new year began or visual entertainment burnout, I’ve noticed an uptick in “I’m new to podcasts, what should I listen to first?” posts going around on social media. The responses to these posts, while well-intentioned, are pretty hit and miss. Podcasts are a medium like any other, and you have to put in the work to discover what you like and what you don’t, and your tastes will rarely perfectly align with those of someone else.

But putting in the work can be pretty fun if you accept from the outset that not everything is for you. There are plenty of podcasts out there that are wildly popular that you won’t like for a variety of reasons, be it the sound of the host’s voice, the production quality, the strength of narrative or reliance on tragedy porn. But knowing a little bit about the trends in podcasting will go a long way to explaining how certain subgenres have sprung up and why the landscape is the way it is today.

What follows are not the best podcasts of all time, but were someone to create a Podcast Hall Of Fame these five would most certainly be put in it. If you like any of these, then follow the “You Might Also Like” rabbit hole down to see what else you might discover.