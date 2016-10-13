Five Things You Can Do With Your Dog This Fall (Part Two)

EXPAND Here's a look at a popular doggie day care, yoga for dogs, a Sunday drag brunch, music events and a fundraiser walk/run at Memorial Park. Photo by Eric Sonstroem

Fall is finally here, and now that the weather is so nice outside, why not take Fido out for a day of fun in Houston? In our first round-up, we suggested competition and agility training, amazing watering holes for dogs (like Millie Bush Dog Park), spa day at Rover Oaks Pet Resort (with blueberry facial), a new outfit from Funny Fur, and hanging out on the patio at Giacomo's Cibo e Vino.

EXPAND All dogs want to do is play, play, play. Drop Buster off at Camp Run-A-Mutt and let him run, jump and chase the other pups in the yard. Photo courtesy of Camp Run-A-Mutt Houston

A day of play at Camp Run-A-Mutt, named Best Doggie Daycare in this year's Best Of Houston®, will have your pup plumb tuckered out. It's cage free, which means they can run, chase and leap to their heart's content, with water features, ramps and playground equipment for added stimulation. Don't feel bad if Buster doesn't want to come home at the end of the day; that's just his way of telling you he had a good time.

Camp Run-A-Mutt Houston Galleria, 5802 Southwest Freeway, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, with boarding pick-up available noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 832-623-7133, camprunamutt.com/houston.

EXPAND Be on the lookout for the next DOGA session and bring your dog (30 pounds or less), a yoga mat and a sense of humor. Photo by Doogie Roux

If you missed DOGA (yoga for dogs) at last weekend's DogPop Festival, don't worry, because you'll have another chance very soon. Carolina, founder of Yogaleena Studio & Boutique, says that she's planning another event for later this fall: perhaps a walk through one of our lush parks followed by another DOGA session. Carolina says they publish events at the beginning of each month on their website, and suggests signing up for her newsletter for updates on the next DOGA event.

Yogaleena, 2621 South Shepherd, Suite 230, open noon to 8:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays, 832-767-3843, yogaleenastudio.com.

EXPAND The sultry divas at the Sunday drag brunch strut their stuff while you and your bestie enjoy the shady patio area at Boheme. Photo by Mike McCune (image has been cropped)

Weekends are for relaxing, and where better than the tree-lined, dog-friendly back patio at Boheme? Every Saturday and Sunday they do brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Sundays are extra special with a drag show from noon to 4 p.m. While sultry divas rock the runway, nosh on artisanal pizza, spicy breakfast fries, Creole shrimp and brioche custard French toast. Your dog will enjoy the lively action and cool shade, and it's a great time to sip on standards like mimosas and frozen mojitos, or experiment with one of their new fun drinks like the Double Dare, made with Lambrusco, Rosemary and lemon.

Boheme, 307 Fairview, open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 713-529-1099, barboheme.com.

Discovery Green's Sundays in the Park includes music from 2 to 4 p.m., plus games and a craft beer cart for humans. Photo by Katya Horner

If you've ever seen a dog tilt its head to better listen to music, you understand the importance of "pup culture." Take your dog out to enjoy some of the free music opportunities at Miller Outdoor Theatre and Discovery Green. Upcoming concerts at Miller include Houston Chamber Choir's Pops at the Park, featuring songs that harken back to the Route 66-era glory days of the American open road (October 29, 8 p.m.), and the technological sound and light spectacular, iLuminate (November 12, 7:30 p.m.). Over at Discovery Green, their Sundays in the Park offering includes a changing line-up of music, games and a craft beer cart from 2 to 4 p.m.

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, 281-373-3386, milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, 713-400-7336, discoverygreen.com. Free.

EXPAND The Houston SPCA asks us to step up and step out through the sixth annual iWalk for Animals at Memorial Park on December 3. Courtesy of Houston SPCA

If you and your dog resemble each other, you might have a shot at winning the pet owner lookalike contest at the SPCA's iWalk for Animals event in December. Other contests include best costume and best kisser (we're not sure about that one), and proceeds from the 5K Canine Caper and 1K Pup Strut help support SPCA's lifesaving programs and services.

iWalk for Animals runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. December 3, with the 5K Canine Caper beginning at 9:15 a.m. and the 1K Pup Strut starting at 9:30 a.m. Houston SPCA's iWalk for Animals, Memorial Park, 7575 North Picnic Lane, 713-869-7722, HoustonSPCA.org. Free (donations accepted). Click here to register for the event.

