Jersey Boys at the Hobby Filled With Elation and Feel-Good Nostalgia


ForMature Elves Only — The Santaland Diaries Returns

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Todd Waite, master of all things Crumpet
Photo by Jann Whaley
Want proof that you can embrace the good feelings of the holiday season but still keep a slightly cynical eye trained on it? The Santaland Diaries about to resume its near yearly run on the Alley Theatre's Neuhaus stage may be perfect for you.

Alley Company member Todd Waite returns as Crumpet the Elf  in all his green-velvet-with-yellow-and-orange-trim costumed glory.

The show (not for kids) tells the story of an unemployed fan of soap opera actors who takes a job at Macy’s during the Christmas season as one of the elves assisting Santa. Along the way he meets an assortment of parents, children and co-workers – not all of them warm-hearted – as he negotiates the season while helping kids sit on Santa’s lap.

Waite adds a special something to the proceedings as it's pretty usual for him to respond to audience call outs along the way with topical references. It all crescendos in his New Year's Eve performance.

Performances are scheduled for December 1-31 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For information call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $35-$50.

Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002

713-220-5700

www.alleytheatre.org

