An '80s Prom Comes to Life in Frame Dance Performance

Dig out your frosted blue eyeshadow and shop your closet for puff sleeves and ruffles because Frame Dance cordially invites you to My Beloved … meet me at the prom, an immersive, ‘80s-themed dance and music performance created from some very special primary sources: the old love letters of real Houstonians.

“I’ve been working with ideas of love and language for a couple of years,” says Frame Dance Executive and Artistic Director Lydia Hance, who also directs My Beloved. “I think I found letters that I had saved and was thinking about how words written in the past can still cause us to stir and have really physical remembrances of who we were at the time of receiving or writing a letter. I was really interested in how people articulate and describe their affection and their love and how that evolves and changes through the course of a relationship.”

Though couples today may be more likely to text than pen a love letter, Hance says that the conversations she had with her dancers showed that the feelings reflected in those letters – nervousness, infatuation, jealousy, resentment – are still quite familiar.