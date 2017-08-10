Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Nine Free), August 10-16

EXPAND One of 2016's best movies, Finding Dory, screens Saturday on the Green. Courtesy of Disney Pixar

Don’t ever say there’s not something for everyone here in Houston. This week alone, we have a wide range of activities for you, whether you want to go to the Green for Pixar, would like a side of psychoanalysis with your movie, or do a little grape-stomping in Brenham. Or how about sitting in on a poetry reading, or maybe listening to a serious conversation about race? Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and nine of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

One sister returns, but the other remains missing in Wendy Walker's Emma in the Night. Author photo by Bill Miles

Emma in the Night book signing

Murder by the Book

6:30 p.m. Thursday, free

After disappearing with her sister Emma three years earlier, Cass Tanner returns home, telling of an argument she had with Emma, who was pregnant and running away; of a couple who said they wanted to help Emma, but Cass realized had ulterior motives; how both girls had been taken and held on a mysterious island in Maine ever since. It’s quite the story, and one that FBI forensic psychiatrist Abby Winter finds suspicious, especially in light of the girls’ emotionally manipulative mother, in Wendy Walker’s new thriller, Emma in the Night. Publishers Weekly says, “Walker’s portrayal of the ways in which a narcissistic, self-involved mother can affect her children deepens the plot as it builds to a shocking finale.”

Film and Psychoanalysis: Capote

The Jung Center of Houston

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Truman Capote was a storyteller, and for the second of four screenings this month in their Film and Psychoanalysis series, The Jung Center will screen Capote, the 2005 biopic that won Philip Seymour Hoffman the Oscar for Best Actor. Co-sponsored by the Houston Psychoanalytic Society, Houston-based psychologist and psychoanalyst Sally Davis will lead a discussion after the film about the importance of both telling one’s own story and also listening, as happened when Capote traveled to Kansas to research his book, In Cold Blood. If you miss Capote, you can still catch Lion and Moonlight, both screening later this month as part of the series.

Lavender food, miniature goats, and wine tasting are just a few of the things you can look forward to at the 2017 Lavender and Wine Fest. Courtesy of Chappell Hill Lavender Farm

2017 Lavender and Wine Fest

Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and Windy Winery

9 a.m. Saturday, free

Lavender and wine – what a fragrant combination! Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and Windy Winery join forces to host the 12th Annual Tour de Lavender, with live music and activities to keep you busy at both locations. Start the day at the Lavender Farm and check out live demonstrations, like flower pounding; taste lavender cuisine (lavender ice cream, anyone?); patronize the vendors for candles, lotions and soaps; and coo at the miniature goats. Over at the winery, you can stomp grapes, eat and, of course, taste wine (for a fee). And if you’re still having doubts about the pairing, be sure to taste Windy Winery’s Lady Lavender, then tell us how you feel.

Sisters reunite after a school shooting in Karin Slaughter's The Good Daughter. Author photo by Alison Rosa

The Good Daughter book signing

Murder by the Book

4:30 p.m. Saturday, free

In Karin Slaughter’s new book, The Good Daughter, two sisters are reunited by an act of violence, just as they were torn apart by one 28 years early, when a home invasion took their mother’s life and left one to recover from being shot in the head and buried alive. Both girls survived and went on to become lawyers, but they both bear their own scars from that day that they can no longer run from after a school shooting in their hometown. Part family dysfunction, part legal thriller, The Good Daughter offers plot twists galore, but The Washington Post says “it’s Slaughter’s prodigious gifts of characterization that make her stand out among thriller writers.”

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Finding Dory

Discovery Green

8:30 p.m. Saturday, free

Over a decade passed between the release of Pixar’s Oscar-winning hit Finding Nemo and last year’s Finding Dory, centered around the forgetful, Ellen DeGeneres-voiced blue tang fish’s search for her parents, “a film that spills over with laughs (most of them good, a few of them shticky) and tears (all of them earned), supporting characters who are meant to slay us (and mostly do) with their irascible sharp tongues, and dizzyingly extended flights of physical comedy.” In short, it was worth the wait. Bank of America brings the film to the Green Saturday and be sure to arrive early to take pictures with look-a-like characters, courtesy of Kikks & Giggles.