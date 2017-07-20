Ten Things to Do in Houston for $10 or Less (Seven Free), July 20-26

EXPAND Local artist Joy Kelly opens her new abstract art exhibit, “Everything Belongs,” at m ARCHITECTS on Friday. Photo by m ARCHITECTS/Courtesy of the artist

As August slowly approaches, you may find that between summer vacation expenses and air-conditioning bills, you’re running low on cash. But this week, we’ve got movies (baseball-themed, giant monsters, summer blockbusters or family drama, take your pick), art, and even a birthday party for a literary giant for cheap. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — and seven of them are free! Check out the Houston Press calendar for even more things to do.

A League of Their Own

City Acre Brewing

7:30 p.m. Thursday, free

In the midst of the dog days of summer, and as the Houston Astros make a run for the ages, there’s no better time than the present to make your way to City Acre Brewing for one of our most treasured films about America’s pastime: A League of Their Own. The fictionalized story of the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s first season – which sprung up during World War II – features keen direction from Penny Marshall and pitch-perfect (get it?) performances from Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna. It also spawned one of cinema’s most memorable lines: “There’s no crying in baseball!”

River Bleu set up shop at The Peddler Show in Lubbock. But you’ll have to swing by the Ford Park Event Center this weekend to see what vendors are selling in Beaumont. Courtesy of The Peddler Show

The Peddler Show

Ford Park Event Center

12 p.m. Friday, $5 to $7

The traveling shopping show stops in Beaumont this weekend with a two-for-one deal we can’t refuse: a special “His and Hers Weekend.” One ticket grants you entry into The Peddler Show – a marketplace full of artisan, designer and craftsmen creations – and the Southeast Texas Great Outdoors Expo, for all your hunting, fishing and outdoor needs. Tickets are $7 at the door ($5 in advance), kids 12 and under get in free, parking is free, and admission is good all weekend long – just in case you change your mind and need to rush back to make an ill-advised purchase. If that’s not enough, there’s a live Bengal tiger show. And yes, you read that right.

EXPAND Brazos Bookstore will celebrate Ernest Hemingway’s 118th birthday this Friday with alcohol and party games. Photo by Florida Keys—Public Libraries via CC

Hemingday

Brazos Bookstore

2 p.m. Friday, free

The Sun Also Rises, A Farewell to Arms, For Whom the Bell Tolls. It’s only right that we celebrate the 118th birthday of the man who has contributed so much to the American literary canon – and given such headaches to high-school students frantically writing term papers. Hemingday returns to Brazos Bookstore, and their annual celebration promises to be a day of literary geekiness, all in honor of Papa, of course. Spec’s Liquor will provide the drinks, and past years have seen activities like trivia challenges, spelling bees, lookalike contests, in-store safari shootouts and fishing, and readings. But you’ll have to swing by to see what they've got planned this year.

“Everything Belongs” opening reception

m ARCHITECTS

6 p.m. Friday, free

Despite Houston-based artist Joy Kelly’s long career in engineering, she’s been pursuing art since the mid-'90s, and the work on display in her new abstract art exhibit, “Everything Belongs,” in the gallery of Michael Morton’s design firm, m ARCHITECTS, is representative of her style: bright, bold colors; the utilization of different mediums; and subject matter (in this case, embracing life and all that it encompasses). Friday’s opening reception will include live jazz and good conversation (but please remember, the location is also a working studio, so young children should be closely supervised). The exhibit will be on display for six weeks.

Jurassic World

GreenStreet

9 p.m. Friday, free

Colin Trevorrow’s massive hit two years ago signaled the successful rebirth of the Jurassic Park franchise and guaranteed us more of these movies for the foreseeable future. (In fact, only a month ago Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced the title of the next film in the series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, scheduled for release next summer.) Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film captured everything we loved about Spielberg’s original film, except imagines what might happen if the park had actually been built. (Spoiler: Nothing good.) Bring a blanket or lawn chair and relive the summer blockbuster Friday night, courtesy of GreenStreet’s Friday Flicks on the Lawn.